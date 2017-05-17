

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Eurozone construction output declined in March after rebounding in the previous month, data published by Eurostat showed Wednesday.



Construction output dropped 1.1 percent in March from February, when it grew 5.5 percent.



Building construction fell 1.7 percent on a monthly basis, in contrast to February's 5.1 percent increase. At the same time, growth in civil engineering eased to 1.1 percent from 7.1 percent.



Year-on-year, construction output growth came in at 3.6 percent versus 5.5 percent in February.



In the EU28, construction output dropped 0.8 percent from previous month, while it grew 3.7 percent from prior year.



