sprite-preloader
Mittwoch, 17.05.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 571 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

21,429 Euro		-0,401
-1,84 %
WKN: 878000 ISIN: FR0000060618 Ticker-Symbol: RAY 
Aktie:
Branche
Handel
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
RALLYE SA Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RALLYE SA 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
21,372
21,498
16:08
21,38
21,49
16:08
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RALLYE SA
RALLYE SA Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
RALLYE SA21,429-1,84 %