EXCHANGE NOTICE 17.5.2017 EXCHANGE TRADED NOTES



EXCHANGE TRADED NOTES LISTING ON 18.5.2017



Correction to underlying ISINs



40 Exchange Traded Notes issued by Nordea Bank AB (publ) will be listed as of 18.5.2017. Please find ETN identifiers in the attached document.



Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Issuer Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260



TIEDOTE 17.5.2017 EXCHANGE TRADED NOTES



ETN:IÄ PÖRSSILISTALLE 18.5.2017



Korjaus ISIN -koodeihin



40 ETN:ää otetaan kaupankäynnin kohteeksi 18.5.2017. Liikkeeseenlaskijana toimii Nordea Bank AB (publ) Perustiedot ovat saatavilla oheisessa liitetiedostossa.



Attachment:

https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=631911