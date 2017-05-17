The general meeting of unit-holders of Baltic Horizon Fund (the Fund) took place today, on 17th of May 2017, in Stockholm, Sweden.



The general meeting of unit-holders was assembled based on sections 10.4 and 10.6 of the rules of the Fund and section 47-1 of the Estonian Investment Funds Act. The goal of the meeting was, in compliance with section 10.4. of the Fund rules, to introduce the annual report of 2016 of the Fund and give overview on other topics listed in the agenda. The agenda of the general meeting did not include any resolutions to be voted on.



The agenda of the general meeting of unit-holders of the Fund was the following:



1. Overview of the Fund's annual report of 2016 and results of Q1 report of the Fund; 2. Fund's portfolio review; 3. Information regarding public offering of new Fund units.



Fund Manager Tarmo Karotam gave an overview on the above topics.



Prior to the general meeting, Martin Malhotra (Catella Corporate Finance) gave a presentation about macro-economic situation of the Baltic states and Algirdas Vaitiekunas (Northern Horizon Capital AS) gave an overview of the Fund management company in general. Presentation of the meeting is available here.



Additional information:



Tarmo Karotam Baltic Horizon Fund manager E-mail tarmo.karotam@nh-cap.com www.baltichorizon.com



The Fund is a registered contractual public closed-end real estate fund that is managed by Alternative Investment Fund Manager license holder Northern Horizon Capital AS.



