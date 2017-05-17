FORT LAUDERDALE, FL -- (Marketwired) -- 05/17/17 -- VPR Brands, LP (OTC PINK: VPRB) will be sponsoring the Marijuana Business Conference and Expo "MJBizCon." The Company is a named sponsor for the official Show Party of MJBizCon's industry mixer and will have a table at the social event. This industry mixer will be today May 17 from 5-7pm, and VPR Brands, LP COO Daniel Hoff will be there to discuss updates within the Cannabis industry. Held by MJBizDaily, most speakers and exhibitors will be at the Mixer, as well as more than 1,000 of our industry peers. Also as part of our sponsorship package, our HONEYSTICK catalog will be included in up to 4,000 attendee gift bags that will be distributed at the show. The latest and greatest Honey Stick Products will be at the mixer event for Industry professionals to review.

"MJBizDaily's MJBizCon is the oldest and largest industry trade show event and we are proud to be a sponsor. We felt the best way to gain brand exposure and recognition was to sponsor the event and be in a select group of about five rather than an exhibit at the event and get lost in the large group of exhibitor's. We couldn't do better than to have our HONEYSTICK catalog included in the show gift bag and distributed to each and every attendee when they enter," says Kevin Frija, CEO of VPR Brands, LP.

"One of my most anticipated trade conferences is always MJBizCon; it is one of the largest organized gatherings of cannabis industry professionals. With a diverse exposition and impressive speaker line-up, most industry players will be attending or exhibiting at the show. MJBizCon atmosphere is very interactive which maximizes professional networking. I look forward to a mixer and look forward to seeing everyone," says Dan Hoff, COO VPR Brands, LP

About MJBizCon:

In 2012, we made history by launching MJBizCon, the industry's very first national trade show. It's by far the world's largest gathering of executives and exhibitors each and every season. Shows in 2013, 2014, 2015 and 2016 completely SOLD OUT. The show continues to be curated by the editors of MJBizDaily, the industry's most trusted professional news service. That may be why MJBizCon's content is unusually strong and our attendance numbers continue to break records year after year. In May 2017, we're anticipating 3,500-4,000 attendees from all 50 states and more than a dozen nations (including a large Canadian contingent). Attendees will include: Mid-large wholesale growers, Dispensaries and recreational retailers, Infused product makers, Ancillary companies ranging from growing technology to legal services, Angels and VCs investing in privately-held firms.

About Honey Stick:

Honey Stick is a lifestyle brand that combines the features of high tech, high performance, dependability, and affordability when it comes to upper tier vaporizers. From being the first to market in creating a Sub Ohm Vaporizer to the latest Rippo, the honey stick teams works with a vast network of growers, extractors, and industry figures to bring the needs of patients and recreational users to life. Honey Stick sells online and through a diverse network of distributors, e-tailers, dispensaries and smoke shops. For more information about VPR Brands, please visit the company on the web at http://www.vapehoneystick.com

About VPR Brands, LP:

VPR Brands is a technology company, whose assets include issued U.S. and Chinese patents for atomization related products including technology for medical marijuana vaporizers and electronic cigarette products and components. The company is also engaged in product development for the vapor or vaping market, including e-liquids. Vaporizers and electronic cigarettes (also known as e-cigarettes) are devices which deliver nicotine and or cannabis through atomization or vaping, and without smoke and other chemical constituents typically found in traditional products. For more information about VPR Brands, please visit the company on the web at www.vprbrands.com

Forward-looking statements:

This news release contains statements that involve expectations, plans or intentions and other factors discussed from time to time in the company's Securities and Exchange Commission filings. These statements are forward-looking and are subject to risks and uncertainties, so actual results may vary materially. The company cautions readers not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. The company disclaims any obligation subsequently to revise any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of such statements or to reflect the occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events.

Contact Information:

VPR Brands, LP

Kevin Frija

CEO and CFO

(954) 715-7001

info@vprbrands.com



