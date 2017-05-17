Customer Demand for Leading Sales Performance Management Solutions Fuels International Expansion

SALESFORCE WORLD TOUR -Xactly, (NYSE:XTLY) a leading provider of cloud-based incentive solutions, today announced its first EU data center. The expansion is the result of Xactly's customer growth and demand in the region for its game changing sales performance management solutions. Located in Germany, the Xactly EU data center is expected to come online in December 2017.

"The opening of our first EU data center underscores our commitment to serving the needs of our global customer base," said Evan Ellis, President and COO at Xactly. "The new data center will provide our customers the in-region security, availability and reliability they require, while enabling them to optimize how they motivate and drive sales performance."

Since Xactly entered the EMEA market over five years ago, the company continues to see widespread customer adoption, and expansion across the region. Customers include SThree, Sherbiny, Interxion and Snow Software. The data center will extend Xactly's international footprint, enabling its customers with global presence, such as salesforce.com, LinkedIn, Twitter, Hyatt, Qlik, and Caresteam to continue to transform their sales and finance operations, while further addressing EU strict regulatory, data sovereignty and data residency requirements in the region.

Xactly's suite of SPM solutions and powerful analytics capabilities enable companies of all sizes to design and manage incentive compensation programs that improve operational efficiency, optimize selling behavior and motivate and retain key sellers. Xactly is also the only company in the market to offer an empirical compensation big data set, Xactly Insights™ software, delivering anonymized best practice data from more than 980 customers. With this information, customers are empowered to build more intelligent, impactful compensation programs.

Headquartered in San Jose, California, Xactly (NYSE:XTLY) is a leading provider of enterprise-class, cloud-based, incentive compensation solutions for employee and sales performance management. Xactly addresses a critical business need to incentivize employees and align their behaviors with company goals. Our products allow organizations to make more strategic decisions, increase employee performance, improve margins, and mitigate risk.

Our core values are key to our success, and each day we're committed to upholding them by delivering the best we can to our customers. To learn more about Xactly and the latest issues and trends in SPM software, follow us on Twitter, Facebook, and the Xactly Blog.

