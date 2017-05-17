TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 05/17/17 -- Integrated Asset Management Corp. ("IAM") (TSX: IAM) and its private corporate debt group, IAM Private Debt Group ("PDG"), announce the closing of a $28,000,000 senior term loan to The S.M. Group International Inc. (SMi). The capital raised by SMi will replace current bank facilities, and support the company's ongoing growth.

Founded in 1972, SMi is a privately-owned engineering, integration and construction management company which distinguishes itself for its know-how and multidisciplinary expertise. The company focuses on the deployment of safe, sustainable and high level integrated solutions for various types of infrastructure projects to ensure future generations a better quality of life.

Over the years, SMi has integrated engineering, project management, environmental protection and systems integration in order to provide comprehensive solutions tailored to each clients' needs. Their flexibility and ability to combine the expertise of its various departments make SMi a key player in various sectors of activity such as infrastructure and development, environment, energy optimization, engineering materials, building, production and distribution of energy, earth sciences, security, systems integration, telecommunications and oil and gas industries.

Greg Dimmer, Managing Director at IAM Private Debt Group said "SMi is a leader in their various business segments with participation in many of Canada's major infrastructure projects currently underway. We're excited to partner with SMi and to provide capital for the continued growth of the company's operations across Canada and internationally."

IAM Private Debt Group manages and provides funding from Integrated Private Debt Fund LPs on behalf of a number of pension funds and other institutional investors. IAM PDG offers fixed rate, investment grade term loans to mid-market companies for such purposes as refinancing existing debt, acquisitions, plant expansion or modernization, project financing and management buyouts.

IAM is one of Canada's leading alternative asset management companies with approximately $2.5 billion in assets and committed capital under management in real estate and private debt.

www.iamgroup.ca

Contacts:

Greg Dimmer

Managing Director

IAM Private Debt Group

416-202-6673

gdimmer@iamgroup.ca



Jean-Christophe Greck

Vice-President, Quebec

Integrated Asset Management

514-876-1170

jcgreck@iamgroup.ca

www.iamgroup.ca



