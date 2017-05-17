State Power Investment Corp. (SPIC) - one of China's top five state-owned electricity producers - has named China Sunergy (Nanjing) as one of its qualified multicrystalline PV module suppliers.CSun did not disclose the terms of the arrangement, which chairman Tingxiu Lu hailed as a "milestone" in its efforts to expand its share of the Chinese solar market. The agreement could prove to be beneficial for the group, which has struggled in recent years, culminating most notably with the de-listing of its shares from the Nasdaq exchange in March 2016.SPIC was operating about 7.1 GW of solar capacity ...

