The Middle Eastern country is planning to support the installation of rooftop PV systems ranging in size from 2 kW to 4 kW. The support scheme will not be based on FITs or net metering, but on an "accelerated subsidy adjustment" mechanism.

Oman's Authority for Electricity Regulation Oman (AER) has submitted a proposal to support residential PV systems through an "accelerated subsidy adjustment" scheme.

The new mechanism, which will be open to residential PV projects with a capacity between 2 kW and 4 kW, will not be designed as FIT scheme, as the regulator said that most of the PV power generation is expected to be self-consumed, and that a FIT may be appropriate for larger PV systems "provided the terms of FIT contracts can be competitively tendered". Furthermore, the ARE said the scheme will not be a net metering or net billing program, given the expected magnitude of the initiative, and given the disparity between the economic cost of supply and the residential electricity tariff, which in Oman is quite high.

The scheme will be based, the AER said, on "accelerated subsidy ...

