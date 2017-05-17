The Chinese solar investment group said that in aggregate, its PV plants generated roughly 374.7 GWh of electricity in the first four months of 2017, up approximately 87.5% year on year.Kong Sun's solar portfolio - which includes 40 projects in 13 provinces and regions throughout China - generated about 199.8 GWh of electricity throughout the same period a year earlier, it said in a statement to the Hong Kong stock exchange. Throughout all of 2016, its PV installations in the country generated about 838.9 GWh of electricity.Kong Sun posted its biggest generation gains in the northwestern province of Shaanxi, where it operates five solar projects. Generation from those arrays spiked 72.2% year on year to 89.7 ...

