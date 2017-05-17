

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Crude oil futures were slightly higher Wednesday morning, despite an unexpected rise in U.S. stockpiles.



U.S. crude inventories rose 882,000 barrels at the end of last week, the American Petroleum Institute (API) said on Tuesday, compared to a decline of 2.3 million barrels seen by analysts.



The Energy Information Administration is out with its numbers this morning at 10:30 am ET.



Oil prices are near their highest levels of the month, as Russia and Saudi Arabia said they're in favor of extending output cuts for nine months and will do 'whatever it takes' to re-balance oil markets.



WTI light sweet crude oil was up 31 cents at $48.97 a barrel.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX