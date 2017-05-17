ConnXus and BuyerQuest to Unify Procure-To-Pay and Supplier Management Solutions

Companies partner to streamline purchasing, eCommerce, accounts payable and supplier diversity processes, centralizing buyer and supplier interactions in one location.

MASON, Ohio, May 17, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --The purchasing process is often disjointed for corporate buyers. For small and minority-owned businesses, it can be equally as challenging to keep up with sourcing, RFQ bids, contracting and accounting procedures. ConnXus and BuyerQuest today announced their joint partnership to resolve this procurement disparity.

Via an API, the BuyerQuest MarketPlace, eProcurement and Procure-to-Pay solutions will integrate with ConnXus' supplier diversity and supplier management software. The news surfaced three days before both companies will exhibit at the 2017 Institute for Supply Management (ISM) International Conference in Orlando, FL.

"Buyers and suppliers both want a simple solution to generate sustainable business relationships," states Daryl Hammett, ConnXus chief operations officer and co-owner. "ConnXus continuously strives to simplify the supplier management workflow and by integrating BuyerQuest solutions, our clients have one convenient location to management end-to-end procurement processes and relationships."

"A recent report from Ardent Partners identified the top strategies planned by CPO's in 2017. Among them were improved technology use and improved supplier collaboration," explains Eric Lynch, BuyerQuest vice president of alliances. "The combination of Cognitive Buying' from BuyerQuest with supplier management from ConnXus directly impacts the CPO's ability to execute on these strategies with tangible results."

Synergies between ConnXus and BuyerQuest is embodied through each platforms' cloud-based scalability, ERP system integration, user-friendly and responsive features and mutual Fortune 500 company clients, including McDonald's Corporation.

Customers rely on Cognitive Buying from BuyerQuest to manage billions of dollars per year in purchase of goods and services across the enterprise. With this partnership, ConnXus' procurement, supplier diversity and diverse supplier clientele can scale their supplier management programs with streamlined procure-to-pay and accounts payable integration into their existing or new product subscriptions.

Currently serving international clients in eight unique countries, ConnXus' partnership will help to increase BuyerQuest's growing global clientele.

About ConnXus

ConnXus supplier management solutions simplify the complexities of global supply chains and allow buyers to achieve their goals of responsible and sustainable sourcing. ConnXus is a NMSDC and CPUC-certified minority-owned business enterprise based in Mason, Ohio with local, regional and international capabilities. For additional information about ConnXus and their growing suite of supplier management solutions, visit the company's website atwww.connxus.com, and to register your company on the ConnXus platform, visithttps://mysuppliernetwork.com/user/signup.

About BuyerQuest

BuyerQuest is an enterprise Procure-to-Pay solution that delivers a world-class eCommerce experience to procurement organizations all around the world. Our software streamlines and enhances the corporate buying process allowing our customers to increase user adoption, drive contract compliance, and save money. BuyerQuest combines the power of cognitive computing with the discipline of enterprise procurement, offering an agile solution that empowers companies to solve their complex procurement problems. BuyerQuest customers have the spend transparency, deep insights, and advanced intelligence capabilities they need to focus more on strategic priorities and less on tactical, lower value tasks. Global organizations use BuyerQuest to fundamentally transform their procurement experience and more efficiently manage their entire procure-to-pay process. Visitwww.BuyerQuest.comto learn more.

Logo - http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/430605/ConnXus_Logo.jpg

Photo - http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/512596/ConnXus_Daryl_Hammett_Rod_Robinson.jpg

Logo - http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/512597/BuyerQuest_Logo.jpg

To view the original version on PR Newswire, visit:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/connxus-and-buyerquest-to-unify-procure-to-pay-and-supplier-management-solutions-300458781.html