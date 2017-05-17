

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Statistics Canada releases Canada manufacturing sales for March at 8:30 am ET Wednesday. Economists expect the sales to rise 1.3 percent on a monthly basis, following a 0.2 percent fall in February.



Ahead of the data, the loonie traded mixed against its major counterparts. While the loonie held steady against the greenback, yen and the aussie, it fell against the euro.



The loonie was worth 1.3615 against the greenback, 82.39 against the yen, 1.0086 against the aussie and 1.5138 against the euro as of 8:25 am ET.



