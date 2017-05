Garmatex Holdings Ltd.: Garmatex Retains CORE IR as its Investor Relations Firm of Record

CHILLIWACK, BC / ACCESSWIRE / May 17, 2017 / Garmatex Holdings Ltd. (OTC PINK: GRMX) ("Garmatex Holdings" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has retained CORE IR as its Investor Relations firm of record. Core IR will provide comprehensive investor relations and shareholder communications services, assisting the Company in expanding market awareness and conveying the Company's key messages to the institutional and retail investment communities.

CORE IR is a leading boutique investor relations firm, specializing in leveraging the most effective investment, growth and exposure strategies for small to mid-sized companies through an integrated approach to relationship development and shareholder communications.

Garmatex today, also introduced its new Investor Relations portal, which features dynamic tools and information that provide visitors with up-to-date insight into the Company's News and Filings, Stock Information, Media and other relevant investor relations content. Visitors also may now sign up for automated, real-time email alerts on press release and filing events. For more information, please visit http://garmatexholdingsltd.com/ .

"We are pleased to engage CORE IR as our Investor Relations firm of record as they embody the experience, approach and results driven culture that we seek in carrying forward our Investor Relations activities," said Devon Loosdrecht, Garmatex Holdings Ltd., President and CEO. "We are focused on enhancing our shareholder communications and outreach and look forward to working with the CORE IR team in establishing excellence in all our Investor Relations initiatives. The introduction of our new investor relations portal is another development that will enhance our investor and prospective shareholder's experience with the Company. Its dynamic features and alert-based communications capabilities provide substantive value to our stakeholders and visitors alike. We encourage visitors to experience the depth of our investor portal offering and its feature rich interface," Mr. Loosdrecht concluded.

"We are thrilled to join Garmatex in their Investor Relations efforts to foster greater outreach and engagement with the institutional and retail investment communities," said Scott Gordon, President of CORE IR. "Garmatex represents an exciting value proposition that we look forward to communicating to the market. Our deep capital markets expertise and dynamic outreach capabilities are an excellent fit for Garmatex's needs and we look forward to driving excellence in our combined efforts," he added.

The term of the Marketing and Consulting Agreement dated April 24, 2017 with CORE IR is for a period of one year expiring on April 23, 2018. In consideration for the services of CORE IR, the Company has agreed to pay Core IR US$5,000 per month until June 24, 2017 and US$10,000 per month from July 24, 2017 until March 24, 2018. In addition, the Company has agreed to issue 112,000 shares of its common stock to Core IR on July 24, 2017.

About Garmatex Holdings Ltd. (GRMX)

Garmatex Holdings Ltd. holds a non-exclusive Master Sublicense Agreement with Garmatex Technologies, Inc. ("GTI"), whereby it was granted various intellectual property rights related to the design, development and manufacturing of various scientifically-engineered fabric technologies and performance technologies, including a patented T3® design, Bact-Out®, CoolSkin®, WarmSkin®, Kottinu™, ColdSkin™, SteelSkin™, Satinu™, CamoSkin™, RecoverySkin™, SlimSkin™, AbsorbSkin™ and IceSkin™. The Company commenced operations using these technologies on March 9, 2017.

The Company plans to provide performance fabric solutions in virtually every sector that has textile applications. Its primary strategy is to deploy its performance fabrics as a premium ingredient brand, similar to Gore-Tex® in the outerwear market, or akin to Intel® in the computer space. The Company believes that its future fabrics will be superior in performance relative to current market "standards" and will have a wide range of applications in multiple clothing and textile categories, including, but not limited to, sports apparel, medical, sleepwear, linens, undergarments, military, designer wear, protective, industrial and first responders.

The Company's business model is to co-develop fabric with manufacturers to obtain exclusive licenses of technology and purchase fabric technology to build on its portfolio. The Company plans to commercialize these inventions by selling bolts of fabric directly to retailers and wholesalers. The Company also plans to control the proprietary process of the technology for IP protection and does not intend to own any manufacturing facilities, which are intended to allow it to scale.

The Company is in the market to acquire additional technologies from inventors looking for a commercialization partner.

Cautionary Language Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. Statements in this press release which are not purely historical are forward-looking statements and include any statements regarding beliefs, plans, outlook, expectations, or intentions regarding the future including the statement that Core IR will provide comprehensive investor relations and shareholder communications services; the statements that CORE IR looks forward to working with the CORE IR team in establishing excellence in all its Investor Relations initiatives and the introduction of its new investor relations portal is another development that will enhance its investor and prospective shareholder's experience with the Company; the Company's plan to provide performance fabric solutions in virtually every sector that has textile applications; the Company's primary strategy to deploy its performance fabrics as a premium ingredient brand, similar to Gore-Tex® in the outerwear market, or akin to Intel® in the computer space; the Company's belief that its future fabrics will be superior in performance relative to current market "standards" and will have a wide range of applications in multiple clothing and textile categories, including, but not limited to, sports apparel, medical, sleepwear, linens, undergarments, military, designer wear, protective, industrial and first responders; the Company's business model to co-develop fabric with manufacturers to obtain exclusive licenses of technology and purchase fabric technology to build on its technology portfolio; the Company's plan to commercialize these inventions by selling bolts of fabric directly to retailers and wholesalers; the Company's plan to control the proprietary process of the technology for IP protection; the Company's intention not to own any manufacturing facilities, which are intended to allow it to scale; and the statement that the Company is in the market to acquire additional technologies from inventors looking for a commercialization partner.

These statements relate to future events and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results, levels of activity, performance, or achievements to be materially different from any future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. Actual results could differ from those projected in any forward-looking statements due to numerous factors. Such factors include, among others: the Company's ability to implement its business and strategy, the success by the Company of the sales of its future products, the acceptance by brand leaders of the Company's future products, the Company's ability to obtain additional funds for the planned operation, the impact of intellectual property disputes that could materially and adversely affect the Company's business, the Company's ability to remain competitive in the market for technologically advanced textiles, and the availability of raw materials in the manufacture of products.

You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements since they involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which are, in some cases, beyond our control and which could, and likely will, materially affect actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. Any forward-looking statement reflects our current views with respect to future events and is subject to these and other risks, uncertainties and assumptions relating to our operations, results of operations, growth strategy and liquidity. Except as required by the applicable securities laws, including the securities laws of the United States and Canada, we assume no obligation to publicly update or revise these forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future.

For a discussion of these risks and uncertainties, please see our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Our public filings with the SEC are available from commercial document retrieval services and at the website maintained by the SEC at www.sec.gov and with Canadian securities commissions under the Company's profile at www.sedar.com.

Contact Garmatex Holdings Ltd.

Devon Loosdrecht, President and CEO

devon@garmatexholdings.com

www.garmatexholdingsltd.com

Investor Contact

CORE IR

David Boral

Managing Director

516 222 2560

davidb@coreir.com

SOURCE: Garmatex Holdings Ltd.