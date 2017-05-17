VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA -- (Marketwired) -- 05/17/17 -- Fortify Resources Inc. (CSE: FTY) ("Fortify" or the "Company") announces that it is currently exploring potential business opportunities in the Canadian Medical Marijuana field.

The emergence of the Access to Cannabis for Medical Purposes Regulations (the "ACMPR") has setup the regulatory framework for commercialization of the medical marijuana industry. Fortify Resources is currently reviewing several business opportunities with a goal to obtain a granted "Licensed Producer" status under the new ACMPR.

The new ACMPR license will allow for producers to grow on a larger, commercial scale. Heath Canada states, "The ACMPR came into force on August 24, 2016. These regulations replace the Marihuana for Medical Purposes Regulations (MMPR) as of August 24, 2016, and are being implemented as a result of the Federal Court ruling in the case of Allard v. Canada. The ACMPR allow for reasonable access to cannabis for medical purposes for Canadians who have been authorized to use cannabis for medical purposes by their health care practitioner." http://www.hc-sc.gc.ca/dhp-mps/marihuana/about-apropos-eng.php

R. Nick Horsley states "Having been involved with a several Medical Marijuana and hemp related companies, I feel very confident we can identify a meaningful opportunity for our shareholders."

There can be no assurance that the Company will enter into a business transaction in the Medical Marijuana field.

