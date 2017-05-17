

MOSCOW (dpa-AFX) - Jason Chaffetz, the Republican chairman of the House Oversight Committee, demanded that F.B.I. hand over all documents detailing communications between its former Director James Comey and President Donald Trump within the next week.



The Utah Representative made the request late Tuesday in the wake of a media report that Trump had asked Comey to drop a federal investigation into links between former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn and Russia.



New York Times published the explosive report citing memos of conversations Comey purportedly wrote shortly after an Oval Office meeting he had with the President in February.



'If true, these memoranda raise questions as to whether the president attempted to influence or impede the FBI's investigation as it relates to Lt. Gen. Flynn,' Chaffetz said in a letter sent to the acting FBI Director Andrew G. McCabe.



Chaffetz set a May 24 deadline for F.B.I. to submit to the House committee all 'memoranda, notes, summaries and recordings' of discussions between Trump and Comey.



He has threatened to issue a subpoena if FBI fails to conform to it.



'[The House Oversight Committee] is going to get the Comey memo, if it exists. I need to see it sooner rather than later. I have my subpoena pen ready,' he said on Twitter.



Veteran Republican Senator John McCain said that the Trump scandals have now reached 'Watergate size'.



The opposition Democrats demanded an investigation into the allegations and Trump's relations with Russia.



Senate Minority Leader Charles Schumer said he was shaken by the New York Times report, which comes just a day after 'stunning allegations that the president may have divulged classified information to a known adversary'.



'If these reports are true, the President's brazen attempt to shut down the FBI's investigation of Michael Flynn is an assault on the rule of law that is fundamental to our democracy,' House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi said in a statement. President Trump has committed a grave abuse of executive power, he has obstructed justice, according to her.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX