CBM UK's 21st Anniversary Highlighting Urgent Need to Support People with Disabilities Overseas

2017 marks the 21st Anniversary of CBM UK (http://www.cbmuk.org.uk), the UK's leading overseas disability charity. Tonight 17/05/17 a gathering at The Royal Society SW1 will mark the occasion, thank UK supporters, and highlight the urgent need for more to be done to tackle disability in the world's poorest places. Well-known CBM supporters will be attending. The Rt Hon Emily Thornberry, Shadow Foreign Secretary and MP for Islington South & Finsbury, Paralympic Wheelchair Racer Anne Wafula-Strike MBE and actress Trudie Goodwin & available for interviews & photographs from 6 to 7pm.

CBM works in the poorest communities of the world to prevent blindness, improve health and help people with disabilities go to school, earn a living and be active in their communities. CBM UK was established in 1996. Since then UK doctors, disability experts, volunteers and supporters have played a vital part in delivering life-changing work. CBM UK currently works with local partners to run programmes in 14 countries across Africa, Asia and Latin America while also contributing to work in over 60 countries as part of the global CBM federation. Worldwide CBM helps around 30 million people each year.

CBM UK Chief Executive Kirsty Smith:

"Our 21st birthday is an opportunity to thank our UK supporters whose generosity has transformed millions of lives in the world's poorest places, but also to highlight how much we still need to do. The world has made great strides in combating poverty but people with disabilities - 1 in 7 of the world's population - are being left behind. People still go blind because of conditions that could easily be treated. Disabled people are still routinely denied the chance to go to school or earn a living and face prejudice and stigma."

The Rt Hon the Lord Blunkett is also urging people to support CBM UK's vital work:

"Too many people with disabilities in developing countries are unable to fulfil their potential, held back by lack of access to education or healthcare, basic assistive devices like wheelchairs or hearing aids, and crucially by social attitudes that isolate women, men and children with disabilities and can rob them of self-belief. With a billion disabled people worldwide, it's a devastating waste of opportunity, not just for individuals but for whole families, communities and societies. Please join me in working with CBM."

