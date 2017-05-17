

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Facebook said Tuesday it is offering refunds to some advertisers after finding a bug that billed incorrectly when users clicked on videos in a carousel ad unit.



The error happens with those checking Facebook through their smartphone Mobile Web browser, not on desktop or in the Facebook mobile app.



The company said in a blogpost on Tuesday that the bug wrongly attributed video carousel ad clicks as clicks to the advertisers' websites, leading to incorrect billing. Facebook said the bug only impacted 0.04% of ad impressions.



The company said, 'Regardless of how many impressions were affected, we take all bugs seriously and apologize for any inconvenience this has caused.'



Facebook said these advertisers will receive a full credit for the charges they incurred for these misattributed clicks.



As per reports, the bug overcharged advertisers on average $10 over the course of a year. The number of affected advertisers were not clear.



Since last September, Facebook has revealed many ad measurement mistakes. Earlier, the company admitted to miscalculating the average time users spend watching videos and the number of completed video views. The company has also over-reported average time spent on Instant Articles.



Facebook's ad sales, which account for almost all of its overall revenue, surged 51 percent to $7.86 billion in its latest first quarter.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX