Xtra-Gold Resources Corp.: Xtra-Gold Reports Voting Results of Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / May 17, 2017 / XTRA-GOLD RESOURCES CORP. (TSX: XTG) (OTCQB: XTGRF) ("Xtra-Gold" or the "Company") - is pleased to announce the voting results of its Annual and Special Meeting (the "ASM") of shareholders of the Company (the "Shareholders") held on May 16, 2017. A total of 30,068,391 common shares representing 62.43% of the issued and outstanding shares of the Company were voted at the ASM. Resolutions relating to the following matters were approved by a majority of the votes cast at the ASM.

Appointment of Auditors

RBSM LLP, Chartered Accountants were appointed as the auditors of the Company for the ensuing year.

Election of Directors

The number of directors to be elected to the board of directors of the Company ("Board") was set at five. The following nominees proposed by management were elected as directors of the Company to hold office until the next annual meeting of Shareholders or until their successors is elected or appointed.

DIRECTOR VOTES FOR % VOTES WITHHELD % Peter Minuk 27,172,654 99.98% 5,480 0.02% James Schweitzer 27,172,654 99.98% 5,480 0.02% James Longshore 27,173,654 99.98% 4,480 0.02% Denis Laviolette 27,027,654 99.45% 150,480 0.55% Hans Morsches 27,173,654 99.98% 4,480 0.02%

Victor Nkansa, will continue in his role as Chief Financial Officer.

Yves P. Clement, P.Geo., will continue in his role as Vice-President, Exploration.

Stock Option Matters

The Shareholders also voted 97.79% in favour of the unallocated stock options to acquire common shares under the Company's stock option plan. There are currently 1,650,000 options to acquire 1,650,000 common shares issued and outstanding under the Option Plan, representing 4.0% of the Company's issued and outstanding common shares.

Contact Information

For further information please contact:



James Longshore: President and CEO

Telephone: 416 628-2881

E-mail: info@xtragold.com

Website: www.xtragold.com

SOURCE: Xtra-Gold Resources Corp.