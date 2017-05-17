sprite-preloader
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen
17.05.2017 | 14:56
(3 Leser)
ACCESSWIRE·Mehr Nachrichten von ACCESSWIRE

Xtra-Gold Resources Corp.: Xtra-Gold Reports Voting Results of Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / May 17, 2017 / XTRA-GOLD RESOURCES CORP. (TSX: XTG) (OTCQB: XTGRF) ("Xtra-Gold" or the "Company") - is pleased to announce the voting results of its Annual and Special Meeting (the "ASM") of shareholders of the Company (the "Shareholders") held on May 16, 2017. A total of 30,068,391 common shares representing 62.43% of the issued and outstanding shares of the Company were voted at the ASM. Resolutions relating to the following matters were approved by a majority of the votes cast at the ASM.

Appointment of Auditors

RBSM LLP, Chartered Accountants were appointed as the auditors of the Company for the ensuing year.

Election of Directors

The number of directors to be elected to the board of directors of the Company ("Board") was set at five. The following nominees proposed by management were elected as directors of the Company to hold office until the next annual meeting of Shareholders or until their successors is elected or appointed.

DIRECTORVOTES FOR%VOTES WITHHELD%
Peter Minuk27,172,65499.98%5,4800.02%
James Schweitzer27,172,65499.98%5,4800.02%
James Longshore27,173,65499.98%4,4800.02%
Denis Laviolette27,027,65499.45%150,4800.55%
Hans Morsches27,173,65499.98%4,4800.02%

Victor Nkansa, will continue in his role as Chief Financial Officer.

Yves P. Clement, P.Geo., will continue in his role as Vice-President, Exploration.

Stock Option Matters

The Shareholders also voted 97.79% in favour of the unallocated stock options to acquire common shares under the Company's stock option plan. There are currently 1,650,000 options to acquire 1,650,000 common shares issued and outstanding under the Option Plan, representing 4.0% of the Company's issued and outstanding common shares.

Contact Information
For further information please contact:

James Longshore: President and CEO
Telephone: 416 628-2881
E-mail: info@xtragold.com
Website: www.xtragold.com

SOURCE: Xtra-Gold Resources Corp.


© 2017 ACCESSWIRE