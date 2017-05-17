NEW YORK, NY -- (Marketwired) -- 05/17/17 -- Justworks, the benefits, payroll, and HR support platform, today announced its partnership with JazzHR, the award winning applicant tracking system, combining expertise to offer a streamlined and complete solution set that solves HR problems for small businesses. The partnership further extends Justworks' ability to be a single resource for entrepreneurs looking to start and grow their companies quickly and with the right talent.

"JazzHR proved to be a great, strategic partnership for both parties," said Molly Siems, Director of Business Development at Justworks. "We have a shared goal of working to provide an underserved market -- small businesses -- with comprehensive tools that handle back end logistics and allow them to focus on growing their business in a cost effective way. Our individual offerings really complement one another, so joining forces makes a lot of sense in terms of fostering small business growth and employee happiness."

Although small businesses play a major role in economic growth, service providers notoriously vie for corporate conglomerate attention, often leaving small businesses and their needs overlooked. In fact, small businesses make up over half (55 percent) of all American workers and spend 40 percent of their day on HR; Justworks and JazzHR's partnership will alleviate that strain by simplifying the solutions for small business and automating HR needs through technology.

"Customers with under 50 employees have a hard time evaluating and finding the best of breed solutions for managing the workforce side of their business. This partnership is important because it allows Justworks and JazzHR to work together to unite the life cycle of employee from pre-hire, through the hiring process and on to post-hire, which helps small businesses retain employees," said Kevin O'Brien, Vice President of Strategic Alliances at JazzHR. "JazzHR's recruiting service combined with Justworks' HR, benefits and payroll services gives small businesses the resources they need to manage the entire employee life cycle."

Justworks and JazzHR's partnership enables their sales teams to direct customers towards partner solutions that will meet their business' HR and recruiting needs. Sales and account management teams at each company are informed on each other's platforms to accurately and effectively assist customers. For more information on how Justworks can streamline your small business' HR needs, visit: www.justworks.com.

About Justworks

Justworks helps entrepreneurs bolster their growing businesses with transparency, integrity and simplicity in mind. Justworks believes in leveling the playing field, and offering large company benefits for small businesses -- so they can provide the care their team deserves and compete for top talent. The ultimate goal is to free entrepreneurs to focus on what matters: building their business and creating a great place to work. To learn more about Justworks' fast and simple-to-use HR and payments platform visit https://justworks.com/ and follow on Twitter @JustworksHR.

About JazzHR

JazzHR is a powerful, user-friendly and affordable recruiting software that is purpose-built to help growing SMBs exceed their recruiting goals. JazzHR's groundbreaking software replaces time-consuming, manual hiring processes with intuitive hiring tools that help recruiters and hiring managers build an effective recruiting process that results in great hires. To learn more about JazzHR, visit www.jazzhr.com or follow us at twitter.com/JazzDotCo.

