SILICON SLOPES, UT -- (Marketwired) -- 05/17/17 -- Sales acceleration software leader InsideSales.com recently released a new follow-up to its State of Artificial Intelligence 2017 report, which breaks down sales executives' use of AI in their daily lives and in the workplace, showcasing new insights into perceptions of and predictions for the technology in the sales industry.

InsideSales.com's original State of AI Report highlighted consumers' perceptions of AI; this new research surfaces fresh insights into how two different segments of society are interacting with AI. What this data shows us is that while consumers are still trepidatious when it comes to AI, sales executives embrace the technology with open arms.

The study revealed that 84 percent of sales reps use AI in their daily lives. As some of the business world's early adopters of AI, sales leaders already reap the benefits this disruptive technology has to offer. AI has transformed the industry, showing opportunities for sales teams to adopt smarter, more targeted sales strategies and allowing for greater pipeline expansion.

When it comes down to trust, sales reps express very little trepidation. Despite the prevailing Hollywood narrative of AI-as-technological-threat, the research reveals that 91 percent of sales executives were able to identify an example of AI they trust when presented with a list of common AI-fueled services and products, compared to 42 percent of consumers.

One of the primary concerns around AI is the perception that it may eventually take jobs away from humans. However, the outlook of sales reps contradicts this narrative. According to those surveyed, only 21 percent believe AI will decrease job opportunities and almost half believe that AI will create additional opportunities in their field rather than eliminate them.

"What this data reinforces is the fact that AI is no longer a distant conception, it's now the reality," said Dave Elkington, CEO of InsideSales.com. "This reality is being spearheaded by sales executives, who are playing a key role in improving efficiency, and ushering new technologies into the enterprise B2B world that will ultimately shape the future of the industry."

Findings from the report include:

Top Five Workplace Sectors Impacted by Widespread AI Adoption:

- Accelerated processes and increased revenue for businesses (55 percent)

- Automation of mundane tasks in work life (52 percent)

- Automation of mundane tasks in personal lives (50 percent)

- Medical advancements (49 percent)

- Advancements in transportation/travel (47 percent)





- Automated sales processes (57 percent)

- Products or goods made by automated industrial machines (54 percent)

- Medical diagnostics (31 percent)

- Automated financial planning processes (27 percent)

