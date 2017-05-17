CARMEL, IN -- (Marketwired) -- 05/17/17 -- Determine, Inc. (NASDAQ: DTRM), the pioneering leader in global Source-to-Pay and Enterprise Contract Lifecycle Management (ECLM) Cloud Platform solutions, announced today the appointment of Ryan McLaughlin as Associate General Counsel. Mr. McLaughlin further strengthens Determine's considerable legal expertise.

Mr. McLaughlin joins Determine after spending the past five years in private practice with Barnes & Thornburg LLP in the firm's Indianapolis and Chicago offices. During his time at the firm, Mr. McLaughlin focused his practice on business and commercial matters representing various Fortune 500 companies and nonprofit entities. Mr. McLaughlin brings years of experience working with technology companies, including software-as-a-service ("SaaS") and information technology businesses, to the Determine team.

"As a legal professional with considerable experience across industries and sectors, Ryan brings to Determine incredibly valuable insight and perspective. His background in working with SaaS organizations adds a tremendous breadth of knowledge and hands-on proficiency to our capabilities. As we continue to expand and grow, I look forward to Ryan playing a critical role in driving our success."

-- Kevin Grande, General Counsel, Determine

As Associate General Counsel for Determine, Mr. McLaughlin will play an integral role in Determine's legal operations. He will support all business functions, with a dedicated focus on Determine's partnership programs and managing commercial contracts for sales, customer success and professional services.

"As I learned more about the Determine story, I was intrigued by its evolution and ability to reposition itself in the market. I've always enjoyed working in this space, so I jumped at the opportunity to join a dynamic, growing technology company. It truly is an exciting time to be part of the Determine team, and I look forward to working with management and the global teams as we continue to push boundaries with the Determine Cloud Platform."

-- Ryan McLaughlin, Associate General Counsel, Determine

About Determine, Inc.

Determine, Inc. (NASDAQ: DTRM) is a leading global provider of SaaS Source to Pay and Enterprise Contract Lifecycle Management (ECLM) solutions. Our visionary technologies allow our customers to effectively manage the full scope of Source to Pay and ECLM using our Determine Cloud Platform. Our Source to Pay software suite includes strategic sourcing, supplier management, contract management and procure-to-pay applications.

The Determine Cloud Platform gives procurement, finance and legal professionals the ability to deliver profound insights through analysis of their supplier relationships and contractual requirements. Our customers leverage the Determine Cloud Platform to discover previously unseen supplier and spend data; make more informed and smarter business decisions; drive new revenue; control costs; improve workflow efficiencies; and mitigate risk.

Our customers benefit from the Determine Cloud Platform's robust suite of integrated applications. Whether they start with a full-suite implementation or choose to implement just one application and build over time, each additional application allows for the automatic sharing of data already in place on the Determine Cloud Platform.

For more information, please visit: www.determine.com.

