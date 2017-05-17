SAN FRANCISCO, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 05/17/17 -- EY today announced that Bertrand Schmitt, CEO and Co-founder of App Annie is a finalist for the Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2017 Award in Northern California. The awards program, which is celebrating its 31st year, recognizes entrepreneurs who are excelling in areas such as innovation, financial performance and personal commitment to their businesses and communities. Schmitt was selected as a finalist by a panel of independent judges. Award winners will be announced at a special gala event on June 23rd at The Fairmont in San Jose, California.

"It's an incredible honor to be selected as a finalist for EY Entrepreneur Of The Year alongside some of the region's brightest minds," said Schmitt. "I'm proud of all of our accomplishments at App Annie, and I'm thankful for our clients and our team's dedication. As apps become increasingly ubiquitous, we aim to continue providing our customers with key insights, trends and solutions to support their mobile success."

The finalists are:

1. 8x8 Inc. | Bryan Martin, Chairman and Chief Technology Officer and Vikram Verma, CEO | San Jose, California

2. Ambarella | Fermi Wang, CEO | Santa Clara, California

3. App Annie | Bertrand Schmitt, CEO & co-founder | San Francisco, California

4. Big Switch Networks | Douglas Murray, Chief Executive Officer and Kyle Forster, Founder | Santa Clara, California

5. Bill.com | René Lacerte, CEO and founder | Palo Alto, California

6. C3 IoT | Thomas Siebel, CEO, Chairman, and Founder | Redwood City, California

7. Center for Learning and Autism Support Services, Inc. (CLASS) | Denise Pollard, President / Chief Executive Officer | San Mateo, California

8. CoverHound Inc. | Keith Moore, CEO & Executive Board Director | San Francisco, California

9. CrowdStrike | George Kurtz, President and CEO | Sunnyvale, California

10. Doximity | Jeff Tangney, CEO and Founder and Shari Buck, Co-Founder and Vice President of Product Management | San Francisco, California

11. Financial Technology Partners | Steven McLaughlin, Founder / CEO / Managing Partner | San Francisco, California

12. Five9 | Mike Burkland, President & CEO | San Ramon, California

13. hint Inc. | Kara Goldin, CEO | San Francisco, California

14. HotelTonight | Sam Shank, CEO | San Francisco, California

15. IronPlanet | Gregory Owens, Chairman and CEO | Pleasanton, California

16. Kateeva, Inc. | Conor Madigan, Chief Operating Officer, President & Co-Founder | Newark, California

17. Liftoff Mobile, Inc. | Mark Ellis, CEO | Palo Alto, California

18. Nevro Corp. | Rami Elghandour, President and CEO | Redwood City, California

19. Opendoor | Eric Wu, Founder and CEO | San Francisco, California

20. Peek Travel, Inc. | Ruzwana Bashir, CEO | San Francisco, California

21. SST, Inc./ShotSpotter | Ralph Clark, Chief Executive Officer | Newark, California

22. Tanium | David Hindawi, Executive Chairman & co-founder and Orion Hindawi, Chief Executive Officer & co-founder | Emeryville, California

23. Tradeshift, inc. | Christian Lanng, CEO, chairman, and co-founder | San Francisco, California

24. TRX FITNESS ANYWHERE LLC | Randal Hetrick, CEO/Founder | San Francisco, California

Now in its 31st year, the program has expanded to recognize business leaders in over 145 cities and more than 60 countries throughout the world.

Regional award winners are eligible for consideration in the Entrepreneur Of The Year National Awards. Award winners in several national categories, as well as the Entrepreneur Of The Year National Overall Award winner, will be announced at the Entrepreneur Of The Year National Awards gala in Palm Springs, California, November 18, 2017. The awards are the culminating event of the Strategic Growth Forum, the nation's most prestigious gathering of high-growth, market-leading companies. The Entrepreneur Of The Year National Overall Award winner moves on to compete for the World Entrepreneur Of The Year Award in Monaco in June 2018.

Sponsors

Founded and produced by EY, the Entrepreneur Of The Year Awards are nationally sponsored in the US by SAP America, Merrill Corporation and the Ewing Marion Kauffman Foundation. In Northern California, regional Gold sponsors include SolomonEdwards; Silver sponsors include Big Picture Inc. and Chatham Financial.

About App Annie

App Annie delivers the most trusted app data and insights for your business to succeed in the global app economy. Over 800,000 registered members rely on App Annie to better understand the app market, their businesses and the opportunities around them. The company is headquartered in San Francisco with 450 employees across 15 global offices. App Annie has received $157 million in financing, including from investors such as Sequoia Capital, Institutional Venture Partners, IDG Capital Partners, e.ventures, Greenspring Associates, and Greycroft Partners. Learn more at www.appannie.com.

About Entrepreneur Of The Year®

EY's Entrepreneur Of The Year® is one of the world's most prestigious business awards programs for entrepreneurs, chosen from an independent panel of judges including entrepreneurs and prominent leaders from business, finance, and the local community. The program makes a difference through the way it encourages entrepreneurial activity among those with potential and recognizes the contribution of people who inspire others with their vision, leadership and achievement. Entrepreneur Of The Year celebrates those who are building and leading successful, growing and dynamic businesses, recognizing them through regional, national and global awards programs in more than 145 cities in more than 60 countries. ey.com/eoy

About EY's Growth Markets Network

EY's worldwide Growth Markets Network is dedicated to serving the changing needs of high-growth companies. For more than 30 years, we've helped many of the world's most dynamic and ambitious companies grow into market leaders. Whether working with international mid-cap companies or early stage, venture-backed businesses, our professionals draw upon their extensive experience, insight and global resources to help your business succeed. For more information, please visit us at ey.com/sgm or follow news on Twitter @EY_Growth.

About EY

EY is a global leader in assurance, tax, transaction and advisory services. The insights and quality services we deliver help build trust and confidence in the capital markets and in economies the world over. We develop outstanding leaders who team to deliver on our promises to all of our stakeholders. In so doing, we play a critical role in building a better working world for our people, for our clients and for our communities. EY refers to the global organization, and may refer to one or more of the member firms of Ernst & Young Global Limited, each of which is a separate legal entity. Ernst & Young Global Limited, a UK company limited by guarantee, does not provide services to clients. For more information about our organization, please visit ey.com.

This news release has been issued by Ernst & Young LLP, a member of the global EY organization that provides services to clients in the US. For more information, please visit ey.com

Contact:

Krystine Dinh

App Annie

415-341-4300

kdinh@appannie.com



