GRAND RAPIDS, MI--(Marketwired - May 17, 2017) - Blue Medora, an IT enterprise cloud and datacenter management company, announced today that CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, has named Jacqueline Esch, Blue Medora regional sales director, to its prestigious 2017 Women of the Channel list. The executives who comprise this annual list span the IT channel, representing vendors, distributors, solution providers and other organizations that figure prominently in the channel ecosystem. Each is recognized for her outstanding leadership, vision and unique role in driving channel growth and innovation.

CRN editors select the Women of the Channel honorees based on their professional accomplishments, demonstrated expertise and ongoing dedication to the IT channel.

As a regional sales director at Blue Medora, Esch is a channel enthusiast with a strong focus on integrity, work ethic and power of positivity. She has personally played a key role in expanding the company's partner program, helping to grow the True Visibility Partner Program over 40 percent last year. Esch was also Blue Medora's Top Revenue Generator in 2016.

"These extraordinary executives support every aspect of the channel ecosystem, from technical innovation to marketing to business development, working tirelessly to keep the channel moving into the future," said Robert Faletra, CEO of The Channel Company. "They are creating and elevating channel partner programs, developing fresh go-to-market strategies, strengthening the channel's network of partnerships and building creative new IT solutions, among many other contributions. We congratulate all the 2017 Women of the Channel on their stellar accomplishments and look forward to their future success."

"The channel is an integral part of Blue Medora's business, and a part of my job that I approach with a very focused effort," said Esch. "It's an honor to be recognized by CRN for my effort and work in the channel."

The 2017 Women of the Channel list will be featured in the June issue of CRN Magazine and online at www.CRN.com/wotc.

About Blue Medora

Blue Medora software extends the leading cloud management, APM and IT operational analytics platforms by bringing in critical health, performance and relationship data on the underlying compute, storage and network infrastructure. Blue Medora also offers its own heterogenous database performance monitoring platform, SelectStar, that combines comprehensive database and cloud infrastructure monitoring to help organizations track and optimize critical database performance and availability metrics.

Blue Medora's products enable IT operations and DevOps teams to work collaboratively and proactively to avoid downtime, resolve performance problems and make better decisions using more comprehensive analytics. Blue Medora believes true visibility into business critical applications is only achieved when enterprise technology teams communicate without barriers.

About the Channel Company

The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education, and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers and end users. Backed by more than 30 years of unequaled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. www.thechannelco.com

