Futurama: Worlds of Tomorrow Reveals New Original Animation and Gameplay Details

Watch the First Fully-Animated FUTURAMA Content Since 2013 and Learn More about Jam City's Genre-Bending Mobile Game

LOS ANGELES, May 17, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --Jam City, via its game studio TinyCo, FoxNext Games, and Matt Groening today released a new fully-animated teaser trailer for Futurama: Worlds of Tomorrow, a new game coming soon to mobile devices. Created in partnership with FUTURAMAcreator and Executive Producer Matt Groening and his Curiosity Company, along with Executive Producer David X. Cohen, original FUTURAMA writers, and Rough Draft Studios, the teaser is the first new animation from the FUTURAMA universe since the show's original TV run ended in 2013. Jam City is working with the writers, animators, and cast to produce even more original animation that will have fans waving their tentacles in the air.

Video - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=k2Izx4MQCwQ

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/510603/Futurama_Worlds_Of_Tomorrow_TinyCo.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/510602/Futurama_Worlds_of_Tomorrow.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/510615/Jam_City_Logo.jpg

"I'm proud to say that Futurama lives! In mobile-video-game teaser trailer form, anyway," said Matt Groening, creator of FUTURAMA and THE SIMPSONS. "If you squint, it's kind of like a little episode!"

"Working on this new Futurama animation has been a thrilling adventure," said David X. Cohen. "I finally understand how Neil Armstrong must have felt when he first landed on the lunar surface, watched some funny cartoons on the control screen, and did whatever else was on his schedule that day."

Jam City also released more details about gameplay itself. Futurama: Worlds of Tomorrow will blend simulation, combat, galactic exploration, and choose-your-own-adventure mechanics together to bring the escapades of the Planet Express crew to life. The game features two main settings: New New York, which focuses on simulation and character progression gameplay, and Space Adventures, in which players will explore and battle their way through planets, nebulas, and other weird stuff across the FUTURAMAuniverse.

In New New York, players will focus on rescuing characters, collecting special items and materials, expanding their characters' capabilities by leveling them up and crafting ability-defining character outfits, and tackling story-driven quests. Events that occur in New New York will often move the game's overarching narrative forward, by allowing players to assemble a crew of their favorite FUTURAMA characters and take to the stars for Space Adventures. While traversing the depths of space, players will fight alien enemies in retro arcade-style combat, rendered in beautiful 16-bit graphics, and explore strange lands in which their choices determine their fate.

"The Futurama universe is chock-full of exotic planets inhabited by wacky creatures (and Smizmars)," said Josh Yguado, Co-Founder, President and COO of Jam City. "Whether you're counseling an alien overlord on Omicron Persei 8 or battling rogue robots on the streets of Chapek 9, exploring this crazy universe and interacting with its denizens will be a blast."

Futurama: Worlds of Tomorrow is coming soon to mobile devices via the App Store, Google Play, and the Amazon Appstore. More information on the game will be released in the near future. For more details on Futurama: Worlds of Tomorrow as they are revealed, and to connect with FUTURAMA fans who will help create and play the game, please visit: www.fb.com/playfuturama, www.twitter.com/playfuturama, and www.JamCity.com.

Additionally, pre-register on Google Play athttps://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.Jam City.futurama or visit www.youwillplayfuturama.com to be notified when the game is released.

About Jam City

Jam City is a Los Angeles-based mobile game maker with global reach. Created in 2010 by former MySpace co-founders Chris DeWolfe, Aber Whitcomb, and former 20th Century Fox executive Josh Yguado, Jam City is the creator of 6 of the Top 100 highest grossing games across Apple's and Google's US app stores. Its portfolio of titles--which includes Cookie Jam, Panda Pop, Family Guy: The Quest for Stuff and Marvel Avengers Academy--has been downloaded more than 800 million times and is regularly played by nearly 50 million people monthly. Jam City has studios in Seattle, San Francisco, San Diego and Buenos Aires. In 2016, Jam City acquired TinyCo, a San Francisco studio at the forefront of bringing the world's most popular entertainment franchises to mobile games.

About FoxNext Games

FoxNext Games, a division of the FoxNext group, produces award-winning games based on Twentieth Century Fox's globally-recognized film and television properties. FoxNext Games brings triple-A quality and enjoyment to millions of players every day with games including ALIEN' ISOLATION, ANGRY BIRDS' RIO, THE SIMPSONS' TAPPED OUT, FAMILY GUY: THE QUEST FOR STUFF, ANIMATION THROWDOWN: THE QUEST FOR CARDS, SUGAR SMASH: THE BOOK OF LIFE, and many more.

About Rough Draft Studios

Established in 1991, Rough Draft Studios, Inc. is an award-winning animation studio specializing in traditional character animation, computer animation, and the blend of both mediums. Supervising Director Peter Avanzino, Producer/Partner Claudia Katz, and the rest of the Rough Draft gang are thrilled to be lending a hand on Jam City's Futurama: Worlds of Tomorrow.

About Futurama

FUTURAMA focuses on the life of PHILIP J. FRY (Billy West), a 25-year-old pizza delivery boy who accidentally freezes himself on December 31, 1999 and wakes up 1,000 years later with a fresh start at life at Planet Express, an intergalactic delivery company. There, he meets a cast of characters, including love interest LEELA (Katey Sagal), a sexy cyclops with anger management issues, best friend BENDER (John DiMaggio), a beer-powered kleptomaniac robot, PROFESSOR FARNSWORTH (Billy West), a brilliant yet forgetful scientist and intrepid inventor, HERMES (Phil LaMarr), the company's detail-oriented bureaucrat, AMY (Lauren Tom), an intern who is as cute as she is klutzy, and ZOIDBERG (Billy West), a lobster-like, self-proclaimed expert on humans. Throughout their adventures, the team encounters MOM (Tress MacNeille), the foul-mouthed owner of MomCorp, ZAPP BRANNIGAN (Billy West), the vain, self-absorbed captain of the starship Nimbus, and many others. Just as it is today, life in the future is a complex mix of the wonderful and horrible, where things are still laughable no matter how wild and crazy they get. Fry's introduction to life in New New York includes a visit to The Head Museum, where the heads of humanity's most renowned and influential people live on. Against a backdrop of pesky aliens, exasperating robots, and malfunctioning gadgets, Fry finds that people still struggle with the same daily anxieties of life and love. FUTURAMA, the Emmy Award-winning series created by Matt Groening, is produced by Twentieth Century Fox Television in association with The Curiosity Company, with animation produced by Rough Draft Studios, Inc. Groening, David X. Cohen, and Ken Keeler serve as executive producers. FUTURAMA is distributed by 20th Century Fox Television Distribution.

Editor's Note:

To download supporting assets, including the teaser trailer and screenshots, for Futurama: Worlds of Tomorrow, please visit: https://app.box.com/v/Futurama-WoT-NewGameplayReveal

To view the new teaser trailer on YouTube, please visit: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=k2Izx4MQCwQ