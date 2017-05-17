Dr. Oz to present Philanthropy Awards at The American Turkish Society Gala on May 31st

NEW YORK, May 17, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- On May 31, Dr. Mehmet Öz, host of The Dr. Oz Show, will present the 2017 American Turkish Society Philanthropy Awards to Nevzat Aydin, co-founder and CEO of Yemeksepeti, and Dr. Tamer Seckin, founder of the Endometriosis Foundation of America, at their Gala on Wednesday, May 31 in New York. Both awardees will be honored for their commitment to improving the lives of so many in the United States and Turkey.

Under Nevzat Aydin's leadership Yemeksepeti, the leading online food delivery service in Turkey, operates in 64 Turkish cities and in Cyprus, with more than 1,000 member restaurants, 5.2 million users, and 150,000 orders delivered to 400,000 people on a daily basis. Yemeksepeti is rapidly expanding to other countries. In 2013, Mr. Aydin was named number one on Fortune Turkey's 40 Under 40 list which recognizes the country's top young business leaders and innovators. He was among the 150 international entrepreneurs invited to participate in the Entrepreneurship Summit held by US President Barack Obama in 2010. In 2015, Yemeksepeti was acquired by the German-based company Delivery Hero for $589 million.

Ranked amongst America's top surgeons and gynecologists, Dr. Tamer Seckin has committed himself to the treatment of endometriosis, a disease of the female reproductive system. In 2009, Dr. Seckin founded the Endometriosis Foundation of America (EFA), an organization that works to raise awareness and emphasizes the critical value of surgical excision of endometriosis. The EFA is the first research and advocacy foundation organized by a private physician. Under his guidance as Medical Director, the EFA strives to increase disease recognition, provide advocacy, facilitate expert surgical training and fund landmark endometriosis research.

For more on the American Turkish Society or to attend the Gala, please visitwww.americanturkishsociety.org