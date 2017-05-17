Automotive Lightweight Materials Market 2017-2027

LONDON, May 17, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Forecast by Type (High Strength and Advanced High Strength Steel, Aluminium, Magnesium, Composites, Plastics), by Application (Body-in-White, Body & Closures, Others) & by Region Plus Profiles of Top Companies

Visiongain's new 221 pages report assesses that the Automotive Lightweight Materials market will reach $78.6 billion in 2017.

Market scope:This brand new report from visiongain is a completely fresh market assessment of the Automotive Lightweight Materials market based upon the latest information. Our new market study contains forecasts, original analysis, company profiles and, most crucially, fresh conclusions. The report gives detailed forecasts and analysis of the Automotive Lightweight Materials markets by region and end-use sectors.

Automotive Lightweight Materials Market Forecast 2017-2027 report responds to your need for definitive market data:

• Where are the Automotive Lightweight Materials market opportunities?

• 220 tables, charts, and graphs reveal market data allowing you to target your strategy more effectively

• When will the Automotive Lightweight Materials market grow?

• Global, national and the Automotive Lightweight Materials submarket forecasts and analysis from 2017-2027 illustrate the market progression

• Which Automotive Lightweight Materials submarkets will flourish from 2017-2027?

• High Strength and Advanced High Strength Steel Submarket Forecast 2017-2027

• Aluminium Submarket Forecast 2017-2027

• Magnesium Submarket Forecast 2017-2027

• Composites Submarket Forecast 2017-2027

• Plastics Submarket Forecast 2017-2027

• Body-in-White Submarket Forecast 2017-2027

• Body & Closures Submarket Forecast 2017-2027

• Others Application Submarket Forecast 2017-2027

• Where are the regional Automotive Lightweight Materials market opportunities from 2017-2027?

Focused regional forecasts and analysis explore the future opportunities

• North America forecast 2017-2027

• Asia-Pacific forecast 2017-2027

• Europe forecast 2017-2027

• Rest of the World forecast 2017-2027

• U.S. forecast 2017-2027

• Canada forecast 2017-2027

• Germany forecast 2017-2027

• France forecast 2017-2027

• Spain forecast 2017-2027

• U.K. forecast 2017-2027

• China forecast 2017-2027

• Japan forecast 2017-2027

• India forecast 2017-2027

• South Korea 2017-2027

• Brazil forecast 2017-2027

• What are the factors influencing Automotive Lightweight Materials market dynamics?

• SWOT analysis explores the factors.

• Research and development (R&D) strategy

• Supply and demand dynamics

• Advances in product quality

• Who are the leading 10 Automotive Lightweight Materials companies?

• We reveal market share, positioning, capabilities, product portfolios, R&D activity, services, focus, strategies, M&A activity, and future outlook.

• ArcelorMittal

• Rio Tinto

• Constellium N.V.

• Novelis Inc.

• Alcoa Corporation

• ThyssenKrupp AG

• Kobe Steel Group

• DuPont

• BASF SE

• LANXESS AG

• Who should read this report?

• Anyone within the Automotive Lightweight Materials value chain, including

• Raw material suppliers

• R&D specialists

• CEO's

• COO's

• CIO's

• Business development managers

• Marketing managers

• Technologists

• Investors

• Banks

• Government agencies

• Contractors

The companies listed are:

3B Fiberglass

A. Schulman

Aleris International, Inc.

Aluminum Corporation of China Limited

Ansteel Group

ArcelorMittal S.A.

Astar

Baosteel Group

Celanese

China Steel Corporation

Citadel

Continental Structural Plastics

Core Molding Technologies

CPIC

Cytec Solvay Group

Dow Aksa

DSM NV

EMS-Chemie

Gurit

Hanwha L&C

Hexcel Corporation

Hexion

Huntsman

Hyosung

Hyundai Steel Co. Ltd.

IDI Composites

JFE Steel Corporation

Jindal Steel

JNC Corporation

Johns Manville

Jushi Fiberglass

Kaiser Aluminum Corp.

Kobe Steel, Ltd.

Kurecha

Lorenz

Menzolit

Nippon Steel

Norsk Hydro ASA

NUCOR Corporation

Owens Corning

PlastiComp

Polynt

Polystrand

POSCO

PPG Fiber Glass

Premix

Quadrant Plastics

Radici

RTP Company

Saudi Basic Industries Corporation (SABIC)

Severstal

SGL

Showa Denko

Taijin

Taishan Glass Fiber

Tata Steel

TechnoCompound

TenCate

ThyssenKrupp AG

Toray Industries

United States Steel Corporation

USIMINAS

Vimetco N.V.

