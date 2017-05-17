VANCOUVER, BRITISH -- (Marketwired) -- 05/17/17 -- Glance Technologies Inc. (OTCQB: GLNNF)(CSE: GET.CN)(CSE: GET.WT)(FRANKFURT: GJT) is proud to announce a milestone for its fraud prevention technology: since Glance integrated the current version of its fraud prevention technology into the Glance Pay App 5 months ago, its platform has experienced zero fraud across its 78 live locations.

In contrast, according to the New York Times, during the initial months after Apple Pay's launch merchants experienced approximately 6% fraud - in other words, 6% of payments conducted via Apple Pay were fraudulent and the merchants suffered the losses.

"We are extremely pleased with the performance of our fraud prevention technology. It is beyond our highest expectations. We believe that our fraud prevention innovations have broad applications for virtually all non-chip & PIN payment scenarios and may be our largest asset to date," says Glance CEO Desmond Griffin, "Our fraud prevention technology is a core part of the Glance Pay platform, including our Glance Pay Anywhere technology, and may be applied to a wide variety of scenarios to help protect merchants from fraud."

About Glance Technologies Inc.

Glance Technologies owns and operates Glance Pay, a streamlined payment system that revolutionizes how smartphone users choose where to dine, order food & drink, settle bills, access digital receipts, earn great rewards, & interact with merchants. Glance is building a valuable network of merchants and consumers, and offers targeted in-app marketing, social media marketing, customer feedback, in-merchant messaging and custom rewards programs. The Glance Pay mobile payment system consists of proprietary technology, which includes user apps available for free downloads in IOS (Apple) and Android formats, a merchant manager apps, large scale technology hosting environment with sophisticated anti-fraud technology and lightning fast payment processing.

