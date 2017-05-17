TOFINO, BC--(Marketwired - May 17, 2017) - Wickaninnish Inn today announced a special summer guest accommodation and dining package to celebrate Canada's 150 th Anniversary in 2017. Designed to showcase the Inn's oceanfront appeal to travellers from around the world, the "Canada 150 Pacific Rim Celebration" package includes:

Three nights' accommodation

One 4-course 'Canada150'-inspired tasting menu with wine pairings for two in The Pointe Restaurant

A copy of Pacific Rim Park book

Two 'Canada 150' inspired cocktails

Two full breakfasts for two

The Canada 150 Pacific Rim Celebration package ranges from $2,139.95 to $5,139.95 plus taxes depending on chosen room type and is available from June 1 st to September 30 th , 2017.

Guests who book the summer package will also be entered to win a return stay during Storm Watching season. Storm Watching at the Wickaninnish Inn is recognized as a Canadian Signature Experience by Destination Canada. www.wickinn.com/winter-storm-watching.

The book Pacific Rim Park included in the package was written by Dr. Howard McDiarmid, patriarch of the McDiarmid Family who created, own and operate the Wickaninnish Inn. Dr. McDiarmid was instrumental in creating the Pacific Rim National Park Reserve near Tofino in 1971 when he was the Member of Legislative Assembly representing the area. Parks Canada is celebrating Canada's 150 th anniversary by offering the "Discovery Pass" that gains free access to all National Parks from coast to coast to coast and includes the Pacific Rim National Park Reserve. Parks Canada has outlined 150 experiences visitors can enjoy in the Pacific Rim National Park Reserve. http://www.pc.gc.ca/en/pn-np/bc/pacificrim/activ/activ150.

"All of us at Wickaninnish Inn are excited to offer a fantastic summer stay-and-dine experience with the bonus return visit giveaway as a unique way to celebrate such an important milestone for Canada," said Charles McDiarmid, Managing Director at the Wickaninnish Inn. "The McDiarmid family is equally excited to know that our guests can also enjoy the natural treasures of Pacific Rim National Park Reserve that our visionary father and grandfather, Howard McDiarmid, helped to protect."

In addition to the summer package and Storm Watching giveaway, Wickaninnish Inn will celebrate Canada's 150 th Anniversary with Executive Chef Warren Barr's participation in the "Canada C3" -- an epic 150-day sailing expedition journey connecting Canadians from "coast to coast to coast." Chef Barr, one of only fifteen Chefs invited to participate in the expedition, will join the last part of the journey -- leg 15 -- from Campbell River to Victoria on Vancouver Island. https://canadac3.ca/en/expedition/.

About Wickaninnish Inn: The iconic Wickaninnish Inn, perched on the rugged west coast of Vancouver Island near Tofino, is a year-round destination exemplifying "rustic elegance on nature's edge." A Relais & Châteaux www.relaischateaux.com member property since 1997, the Inn is owned and managed by the McDiarmid family of Tofino, and is exclusively located on beautiful Chesterman Beach.

Each one of the 75 oceanfront guest rooms and suites is designed to AAA/CAA Five Diamond standards, welcoming guests with a beach or ocean viewscape, gas fireplace, soaker tub, local art, and an individual balcony. The Wickaninnish Inn is home to The Pointe Restaurant, boasting 240-degree Pacific Ocean views and an innovative culinary program, and the award-winning Ancient Cedars Spa, where spa practitioners and estheticians provide a journey into a sense of well-being inspired by the Inn's natural surroundings. Visit www.wickinn.com

Recognition:

Top Resort in Canada, Travel + Leisure World's Best Awards Readers' Survey, 2014 and 2015

TripAdvisor Certificate of Excellence Hall of Fame, 2015

#2 Hotel in Canada, Condé Nast Traveler, 2015

#1 Resort in Canada, Condé Nast Traveler in 2014

