Final accounts published for Aktia Real Estate Mortgage Bank



The merger of Aktia Real Estate Mortgage Bank plc and Aktia Bank plc was completed on 28 February 2017. Thus, all operations of Aktia Real Estate Mortgage Bank plc were terminated, and its assets and liabilities were transferred to Aktia Bank plc.



The final accounts for Aktia Real Estate Mortgage Bank for the period 1 January-28 February 2017 are now published on the website https://www.aktia.com/fi/velkasijoittajat/aktia-hypoteekkipankki/julkaisut



For more information, please contact: Head of Treasury Timo Ruotsalainen, tel. +358 10 247 7211



