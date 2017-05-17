NEW ORLEANS, LA -- (Marketwired) -- 05/17/17 -- VenaNOLA - Vena Solutions, the fastest growing provider of cloud-based corporate performance management (CPM) software, today announced two powerful additions to the company's financial software platform: Vena Exchange and integration with Office 365. The announcement was made at VenaNOLA, Vena's annual user conference in New Orleans, bringing financial executives together from around the world with keynotes, breakout sessions and panel discussions by more than 20 client and influencer speakers from a broad range of industries.

"Finance users can more effectively devise budgets, plans and forecasts from a solution that provides Excel templates with baked-in best practices," said Nick Castellina, vice president and research director at Aberdeen Group. "With Vena Exchange and Office 365, Vena is further embracing the collaborative and ease-of-use needs of today's CPM customers."

By integrating with Office 365, the world's most popular web-based productivity suite, and providing a library of customer-vetted Excel templates through Vena Exchange, the company is giving its users new ways to interact with and get more value from their Vena solution.

"Vena is dedicated to delivering the best budgeting, revenue forecasting and reporting software on the market, and continuous innovation for our customers is always top of mind," said Don Mal, co-founder and CEO of Vena. "Office 365 and Vena Exchange mark Vena's latest innovations, offering enhanced performance, a broader range of more streamlined reporting tools and a library of best practice templates for a range of financial and industry vertical processes."

Key features and benefits of Vena's new product enhancements include:

Integration with Office 365

A platform-agnostic user experience. Users can connect to Vena and Office 365 seamlessly from any device through any web browser.

Support to instantly view and interact with Vena data, templates and reports, maximizing user performance, stability and efficiency.

Fewer steps to complete tasks, for more streamlined planning and reporting. Users can view reports and access data across Word, PowerPoint and Excel online within just a few clicks.

Vena Exchange

A new interface to access a library of industry best practice templates -- curated and vetted by Vena and reviewed by the company's customer base. Now, users can leverage best practice templates instead of creating them from scratch.

Users can tap into a collection of templates from a range of industries, departments and business application areas, and leverage pre-formatted templates for planning, reporting, forecasting and more.

Ability to explore business use cases, and access best practice tools designed to help users succeed in their roles. Benefits include accelerated time to value and increased efficiency.

Both Vena Exchange and Office 365 integration are available to existing and new clients today. Pricing is built into the company's annual subscription.

About Vena Solutions

Vena Solutions redefines how medium and large sized companies manage their budgeting, planning and revenue forecasting. Vena combines a centralized database, sophisticated workflow, powerful reporting and advanced analytics with Excel to create a cloud-based corporate performance management (CPM) solution. The best companies in the world use Vena to get trusted numbers and insights fast. Vena is the fastest growing cloud CPM company and the only one to embrace -- not replace -- Excel. Visit us at www.venasolutions.com.

