MorphoSys AG Reports Outcome of Annual General Meeting 2017

All Resolutions Proposed by the Company's Management Approved

PLANEGG/MUNICH, GERMANY / ACCESSWIRE / May 17, 2017 / MorphoSys AG (FSE: MOR; Prime Standard Segment, TecDAX; OTC PINK: MPSYY) announced today that its shareholders approved all resolutions proposed by the Company's Management at the Company's Annual General Meeting which took place on Wednesday, 17 May 2017, including:

- The discharge of the members of the Management and Supervisory Boards with respect to the 2016 financial year

- The appointment of PricewaterhouseCoopers AG as auditor for the 2017 financial year

- Resolution on the creation of a new Authorized Capital 2017-I with the option to exclude statutory subscription rights; amendment to the Articles of Association

- Resolution on the cancellation of Authorized Capital 2015-I and the creation of new Authorized Capital 2017-II with the option to exclude statutory subscription rights; amendment to the Articles of Association

- Resolution on the election of Supervisory Board members

At the Annual General Meeting 2017 of MorphoSys AG, 54.01 % of the current share capital were represented.

"On behalf of the Management Board and the Company, I would like to thank our shareholders for their continued support and trust," commented Dr. Simon Moroney, Chief Executive Officer of MorphoSys AG.

More information on the Company's Annual General Meeting including the voting results on all agenda items can be found on http://www.morphosys.com/agm.

About MorphoSys:

MorphoSys developed HuCAL, the most successful antibody library technology in the pharmaceutical industry. By successfully applying this and other patented technologies, MorphoSys has become a leader in the field of therapeutic antibodies, one of the fastest-growing drug classes in human healthcare.

Together with its pharmaceutical partners, MorphoSys has built a therapeutic pipeline of more than 100 human antibody drug candidates for the treatment of cancer, rheumatoid arthritis, and Alzheimer's disease, to name just a few. With its ongoing commitment to new antibody technology and drug development, MorphoSys is focused on making the healthcare products of tomorrow. MorphoSys is listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol MOR. For regular updates about MorphoSys, visit http://www.morphosys.com.

HuCAL(R), HuCAL GOLD(R), HuCAL PLATINUM(R), CysDisplay(R), RapMAT(R), arYla(R), Ylanthia(R), 100 billion high potentials(R), Slonomics(R), Lanthio Pharma(R) and LanthioPep(R) are registered trademarks of the MorphoSys Group.

This communication contains certain forward-looking statements concerning the MorphoSys group of companies. The forward-looking statements contained herein represent the judgment of MorphoSys as of the date of this release and involve risks and uncertainties. Should actual conditions differ from the Company's assumptions, actual results and actions may differ from those anticipated. MorphoSys does not intend to update any of these forward-looking statements as far as the wording of the relevant press release is concerned.

For more information, please contact:

MorphoSys AG

Anke Linnartz

Head of Corporate Communications & IR

Jochen Orlowski

Associate Director Corporate Communications & IR

Alexandra Goller

Senior Manager Corporate Communications & IR

Tel: +49 (0) 89 / 899 27-404

investors@morphosys.com

SOURCE: MorphoSys AG via the EQS Newswire distribution service including Press Releases and Regulatory Announcements