

DEARBORN (dpa-AFX) - Ford Motor Co. (F) confirmed that it plans to reduce 10 percent of its salaried costs and personnel levels in North America and Asia Pacific this year" eliminating 1,400 jobs through early retirement and voluntary buyouts. It expects people to depart by the end of September.



The company said most skill teams in North American and Asia Pacific will be affected, with the exception of product development and Ford Credit, plant manufacturing, information technology and global data and analytics.



Earlier this week, the wall street Journal reported Ford Motor planed to eliminate about 10 percent of its global workforce as Chief Executive Officer Mark Fields faces pressure to improve profit and boost the automaker's lagging stock price.



