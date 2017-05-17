BROSSARD, QUEBEC -- (Marketwired) -- 05/17/17 -- Diagnos Inc. ("DIAGNOS" or the "Corporation") (TSX VENTURE: ADK), a leader in early detection of critical health issues through the use of Artificial Intelligence, announces that, as stated in a news release dated May 17th, 2017 by Majescor Resources Inc. ("Majescor" or the "Issuer"), Majescor has received regulatory and shareholders' approval for the issuance to the Corporation of 8,000,000 common shares ("Shares") pursuant to the sale of the assets from its mining division announced on March 15th, 2017. The news release from Majescor triggered the requirement to file an early warning report ("Form 62-103F1") by DIAGNOS and to publish this press release.

DIAGNOS currently owns 2,500,000 Shares of the Issuer representing an approximate 6.18% of the outstanding Shares of the Issuer on an undiluted basis and partially diluted basis. Immediately following the issuance of 8,000,000 Shares, DIAGNOS will own, directly and indirectly, 10,500,000 Shares, representing an approximate 21.68% interest in the Issuer on an undiluted basis and partially diluted basis.

DIAGNOS' investment in Shares of Majescor is solely for investment purposes. Based upon subsequent developments affecting the Issuer or its business and the general market and economic conditions, DIAGNOS may decide to purchase additional securities of the Issuer or may decide to sell all or part of its investments.

A copy of Form 62-103F1 can be found on SEDAR.com or may be obtained by submitting a written request to:

Diagnos Inc. c/o Accounting and Legal Dept. 7005 Taschereau Blvd, suite 340 Brossard, Qc, J4Z 1A7 450-678-8882 ext. 235

About DIAGNOS

Founded in 1998, DIAGNOS is a publicly traded Canadian corporation with a mission of early detection of critical health issues through the use of its Artificial Intelligence ("AI") tool CARA (Computer Assisted Retina Analysis). CARA is a tele-ophthalmology platform that integrates with existing equipment (hardware and software) and processes at the point of care (POC). CARA's Artificial Intelligence image enhancement algorithms make standard retinal images sharper, clearer, and easier to read. CARA is accessible securely over the internet, and is compatible with all recognized image formats and brands of fundus cameras, and is EMR compatible. CARA is a cost-effective tool for screening large numbers of patients, in real-time and has been approved by regulatory authorities including Health Canada, US Food and Drug Administration, the European Union and in Mexico.

