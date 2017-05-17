Global Waterproof Breathable Textiles Market to Reach $1.9 Billion by 2021 - Accelerating Demand in Various Active Sportswear Applications - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, May 17, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --



The global waterproof breathable textiles market has been estimated at USD 1.48 billion in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 1.94 billion by 2021, growing at a CAGR of 5.52% during the forecast period, 2016 to 2021.

The waterproof breathable textile is a type of fabric used in various types of garments to provide protection against weather conditions such as the wind and rain, while maintaining the body temperature. Waterproof breathable textiles, unlike other water-resistant fabrics, help to prevent both, water penetration and absorption, and are also anti-microbial, antiviral and provide resistivity towards dirt and dew; thus, accelerating their demand in various active sportswear applications. However, consumer involvement towards outdoor activities and the ongoing changing fashion trends may act as a roadblock to the growth of the market.



The global waterproof breathable textiles market has been segmented by application into active sportswear, tents, and other applications. In 2015, the active sportswear application accounted for more than 80% of the global waterproof breathable textiles market. Regarding the end-user industry, the market has been segregated into garments, footwear, and gloves. Garment is the largest end-user industry for the global waterproof breathable textiles, accounting for more than 63% of the total market share.

Some of the major companies dominating this market for its products, services, and continuous product development, include:



Clariant Dow Corning Corp.

Helly Hansen

Jack Wolfskin GmbH & Co.

Marmot Mountain LLC

Nike Inc.

Toray Industries Inc.

W. L. Gore & Associates Inc.



