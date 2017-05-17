SciBase Increases its Commercial Focus With Three new Board Members

STOCKHOLM, May 17, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

At the SciBase Annual General Meeting held yesterday, three new members were elected to the Board of Directors. Dr. Thomas Taapken, Diana Ferro and Thomas Eklund are the new members of the Board while Tord Lendau (Chairman), Per Aniansson and Renee Aguiar-Lucander were re-elected. Common to the three newly elected is their commercial focus and experience from the medtech industry. Thomas Taapken, Diana Ferro and Thomas Eklund will also contribute with insights into the international market and the first two also have extensive knowledge and experience of the German market.

"As our focus on sales and marketing is becoming clearer, it's natural that this is reflected on the board as well. Thomas Eklund has been active in several companies in our situation. Thomas Taapken and Diana Ferro have a very good knowledge of the German market and their international experience will be useful going forward. Germany continues to be our growth engine and we also look forward to receiving a decision from the FDA regarding the US market around mid-year," says Tord Lendau, Chairman of the Board, SciBase.

Dr. Thomas Taapken is today CFO at Medigene AG, a listed biotech company focused on immunotherapy for different types of leukemia. He has a commercial focus and has significant market experience, especially from the German market. In Germany he has worked with reimbursement but he has also been part of a successful PMA process with the FDA. Dr. Thomas Taapken is based in Germany.

Diana Ferro is the CEO of MedSkin Solution AG, which develops products within medical care, aesthetic care and professional skin care. Diana Ferro has experience in leading global organizations and has driven sales and marketing efforts through distribution networks in several markets. Diana Ferro is also based in Germany.

Thomas Eklund is an independent advisor, investor and Board member within the Health Care industry. Thomas has extensive experience from senior positions within the financial sector such as CEO & Head of Investor Growth Capital, where he was responsible for the life science investments, and also within Handelsbanken.

-I would also like to take the opportunity to thank the three resigning members of the board, Stig Ollmar, Carsten Browall and Andreas Pennervall, for all their hard work and great commitment to SciBase, says Tord Lendau, Chairman of the Board, SciBase.

For further information please visit www.scibase.com or contact:

Simon Grant, CEO

Tel: +46-72-887-43-99

E-mail: simon.grant@scibase.com

About Skin Cancer

Skin cancer is one of the most common cancers in the world, accounting for nearly half of all cancers. It has been estimated that nearly half of all Americans who live to the age of 65 will develop skin cancer at least once. Malignant melanoma is the most fatal form of skin cancer causing the majority (75%) of deaths related to skin cancer. Worldwide, doctors diagnose about 230,000 new cases of melanoma yearly.

About SciBase and Nevisense

SciBase AB is a Swedish medical technology company, headquartered in Stockholm that has developed a unique point-of-care device for the accurate detection of malignant melanoma. Its product, Nevisense, helps doctors to detect malignant melanoma, the most dangerous type of skin cancer. SciBase was founded by Stig Ollmar, Associate Professor at The Karolinska Institute in Stockholm, Sweden. Nevisense is based on substantial research and has achieved excellent results in the largest clinical study ever conducted on the detection of malignant melanoma. Nevisense is CE marked in Europe, has TGA approval in Australia, and is awaiting FDA clearance in the United States. Nevisense is based on a method called Electrical Impedance Spectroscopy (EIS), which uses the varying electrical properties of human tissue to categorize cellular structures and thereby detect malignancies. SciBase is listed on Nasdaq First North ("SCIB"). Avanza is the certified advisor. Further information is available on www.scibase.com.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

http://news.cision.com/scibase/r/scibase-increases-its-commercial-focus-with-three-new-board-members,c2267706

The following files are available for download: