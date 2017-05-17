CRESCO, PA -- (Marketwired) -- 05/17/17 -- Net Savings Link, Inc. (OTC: NSAV) announced today that the Company has signed an agreement with China Telecom Americas, http://www.ctamericas.com, a NYSE listed company. The NDA agreement now paves the way for NSAV to become an official partner of China Telecom Americas, the largest international subsidiary of China Telecom Corporation Limited, the largest operating broadband operator in the world. NSAV views this as a major opportunity, given the recent expansion of its medical cannabis technology business to China and the grand opening of its Shanghai office.

China is the world's largest producer of cannabis sativa seeds, accounting for nearly 40% of global production. Chinese companies have 309 out of the 606 patents filed around the world that relate to cannabis.

NSAV would also like to remind its shareholders of the June 1, 2017 record date for the Company's 10% dividend.

James Tilton, president of NSAV, stated, "I am truly excited at the opportunity of working with a company of the size and quality of China Telecom Americas. I feel that this is truly a major breakthrough for NSAV and its shareholders."

NSAV's vision is the establishment of a fully integrated technology company that provides turnkey technological solutions to the medical cannabis industry, as well as other areas of the medical industry. Over time, the Company plans to provide a wide range of services such as software solutions, e-commerce, advisory services, financial services, patents and trademarks and information technology.

For further information please contact NSAV at 1 (570-595-2432) or jamestilton@netsavingslinkinc.com.

The NSAV corporate website can be accessed at http://netsavlink.com

The NSAV Twitter account can be accessed at https://twitter.com/NSAV_MJTechCo

The NSAV Facebook account can be accessed at https://www.facebook.com/Net-Savings-Link-Inc-768628693317257/

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, which are intended to be covered by the safe harbors created thereby. Investors are cautioned that, all forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, including without limitation, the ability of Net Savings Link, Inc. to accomplish its stated plan of business. Net Savings Link, Inc. believes that the assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements contained herein are reasonable, any of the assumptions could be inaccurate, and therefore, there can be no assurance that the forward-looking statements included in this press release will prove to be accurate. In light of the significant uncertainties inherent in the forward- looking statements included herein, the inclusion of such information should not be regarded as a representation by Net Savings Link, Inc. or any other person.

NSAV

1-570-595-2432

jamestilton@netsavingslinkinc.com



