Essence New Care@Home Active' Solution for Comprehensive Mobile Senior Care

Innovative extension of award-winning Care@Home Aging-in-Place suite seamlessly extends monitoring anywhere

Essence, providers of connected-living technologies including award-winning independent-living solutions for seniors, recently introduced Care@Home Active'. This innovative expansion of its aging-in-place suite offers new mobility features that further enhance seniors' lifestyles and security.

Unlike traditional mPERS solutions, Care@Home Active enables seniors to move between their homes and outdoors while maintaining connectivity with their families and TeleCare Service Providers - all with just one device.

The solution brings a superior, cost-effective answer to the problem of protecting people when they leave their homes than what is available in monitored PERS solutions today.

"Seniors are increasingly demanding the ability to maintain an active, mobile lifestyle," said Yaniv Amir, President of Essence USA. "They can now do so without worrying about taking an extra device or compromising their safety."

Care@Home Active - using EP Advanced, Essence's emergency pendant and fall detector, a small, light wearable - leverages BLE (Bluetooth) connectivity to seamlessly switch from the PERS to the senior's smartphone while away from home. With studies showing a dramatic increase in use of smart phones among the senior population, Essence's technology uses that to the seniors' benefit.

Care@Home Active ensures that when a fall is detected or a panic call is triggered outside the house, the family and service provider will immediately receive the alert and the senior's location.

Its innovative use of dual-path selective communications channels in a small, wearable device with a two-year battery life allows the user to freely move in and out of the home without having to remember an extra, bulky device - and ensure that it is charged - a well-known Achilles heel of mPERS solutions today.

"Essence continues to remain at the forefront of product development for the IoT and healthcare space, launching disruptive solutions which provide great value to the seniors and an excellent user experience" says Barak Katz, GM Essence SmartCare.

Care@Home will be officially launched in the U.S. market at the upcoming ESX Electronic Security Expo in Nashville, where dealers and industry insiders will have the opportunity to get a demo of this new solution and see how it easily integrates into their current product offerings. Visit Essence at Booth #716.

About Essence

Essence is a global IoT provider of scalable, cloud-based connected-living solutions for security, communication, and healthcare service providers. Over the past 23 years, Essence has built an impressive installed base, with more than 18 million products deployed and used by Tier-1 service providers worldwide. Essence is committed to developing and supporting solutions that both enhance partners' businesses and enable people to live fuller and better lives. Essence has won several distinguished industry awards over the past year, garnering recognition by both the consumer and business markets, including the ESX Innovation Award for Care@Home and Care@Home VPD, European Consumers Choice Award, Telecom Broadband Infovision Award, IoT Business Impact Award, and others.

