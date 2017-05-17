SOMERSET, NJ -- (Marketwired) -- 05/17/17 -- MTBC (NASDAQ: MTBC) (NASDAQ: MTBCP), a leading provider of proprietary, cloud-based electronic health records, practice management and mHealth solutions, today announced that Saint Clare's Health, an award-winning health system based in New Jersey, has significantly expanded its relationship with MTBC's subsidiary to include the majority of its physician groups and new service lines.

Karl Johnson, MTBC SVP, Sales and Marketing, said, "The hospital seeks to consolidate the billing with one professional billing company and we're very pleased that our strong relationship and operational successes resulted in our selection for these additional physician groups." He continued, "The fulfillment of the mission of Saint Clare's Health ensures that area residents can continue to access top quality healthcare services and we're pleased to support them in fulfilling their mission as we expand our existing relationship with Saint Clare's Health."

Saint Clare's Health, a member of Prime Healthcare Services, is comprised of a network of hospitals and healthcare facilities including Denville Hospital, Dover Hospital, Sussex Health Center, and various satellite offices. With the latest expansion of MTBC's relationship with Saint Clare's Health, which is contracted through MTBC's subsidiary MediGain Practice Management, the scope and volume of its business with Saint Clare's Health is expected to significantly increase.

Healthcare practices and hospitals throughout the country leverage MTBC's proprietary healthcare IT platform and services to optimize revenues, reduce expenses and streamline workflows. As a result of its WFS and MediGain acquisitions, MTBC, which has traditionally focused on the small practice segment of the market, expanded its suite of services to support the unique workflows of larger practices and hospitals. MTBC, which experienced greater than 60% YoY revenue growth during the two most recent quarters, supports more than 2,700 healthcare providers across the country practicing in a variety of more than 60 unique specialties and subspecialties.

About MTBC

MTBC is a healthcare information technology company that provides a fully integrated suite of proprietary web-based solutions, together with related business services, to healthcare providers. Our integrated Software-as-a-Service (or SaaS) platform helps our customers increase revenues, streamline workflows and make better business and clinical decisions, while reducing administrative burdens and operating costs. MTBC's common stock trades on the NASDAQ Capital Market under the ticker symbol "MTBC," and its Series A Preferred Stock trades on the NASDAQ Capital Market under the ticker symbol "MTBCP."

For additional information, please visit our website at www.mtbc.com.

