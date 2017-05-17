ATLANTA, GA -- (Marketwired) -- 05/17/17 -- In 2011, GE (NYSE: GE) helped pioneer the digital point-of-load (PoL) power module with the launch of its DLynx* solutions. Today, the company is helping to progress the embedded power industry further with the introduction of its DLynx II* family of PoLs. The second-generation digital, non-isolated voltage converters offer improved performance, additional digital features, greater density and a broader range of applications -- enabled by higher current PoLs -- compared to previous products.

The DLynx II family of PoL modules offers a range of products from 4 to 170 amperes. Among the assortment of modules in the platform is the TJT170, the highest current PoL unit available today. The unit offers a class-leading efficiency of 96 percent and 50 percent load step transients of less than 20 millivolts. The solution set also includes the micro-sized UJT035 and pico-sized PJT020 modules, which offer class-leading current density in industry-standard (DOSA-compatible) footprints. All DLynx II products offer leading efficiency, transient response and reliability, and their improved power density equates to more available space on the board for other important features to be integrated into an end product.

"Today's board designers find themselves facing the conundrum of needing to improve processing power, performance and efficiency without increasing the footprint of their power equipment," said Vesa Jokitulppo, senior product manager, GE's Industrial Solutions. "Our new DLynx II family of DC-DC converters provides the tighter voltage control, accurate digital telemetry, higher current capabilities and higher efficiencies that are required throughout the industry while also remaining conscious of how valuable every square inch of freed up board space can be."

GE's DLynx II PoL modules provide board designers with a variety of benefits compared to the previous generation of DLynx solutions. The modules provide the tighter, more accurate voltage control often needed in today's advanced, high-performance processors. The company's high-current modules also feature digital compensation, which enables increased flexibility for wider operating conditions -- providing better control in a wide range of applications. These features better enable users to design, troubleshoot and optimize their end products.

The DLynx II PoL modules utilize PMBus™, the industry standard for communication and control for power, at the base of their digital capabilities to help designers fully realize the benefits of the digital solutions. PMBus enables the DLynx II modules to communicate seamlessly with software tools, such as GE's Digital Power Insight* software, to help users optimize their original board designs and improve the field performances of their final products. Analog versions without PMBus also are available for 7-to-20-ampere modules.

"At the end of the day, we are looking to provide our customers with the performance they need and the design control the want. That's what we kept in mind as we developed our second-generation DLynx solutions," Jokitulppo continued. "We also want to help ensure power designers select the optimal modules for their applications and encourage them to check out our Power Module Wizard tool. The tool integrates various design, optimization and testing capabilities into a user-friendly, cloud-based solution for DC-DC power designers."

GE's DLynx II modules are well-suited for datacom and telecom applications, industrial equipment, control equipment and wireless solutions. For example, the PoL modules can be used in applications such as network routers and switches, optical transceivers, high-performance computers, servers and storage equipment, industrial controls, lasers, industrial automation equipment, automated test equipment, wireless transceivers and robotics.

DLynx II products are available now through Digi-Key. To learn more about GE's latest solutions, including the new DLynx II PoL modules, visit www.geindustrial.com.

