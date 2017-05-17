Growth Opportunities in the Global Titanium Dioxide Market, 2021 - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, May 17, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The global titanium dioxide market is expected to reach an estimated $18.2 billion by 2021 and is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 3.4% from 2016 to 2021.



The future of the global titanium dioxide market looks promising with opportunities in paint and coatings, plastics, paper, and other sectors. The major growth drivers for this market are growing demand for titanium dioxide in end use industries like paint and coatings, plastics, and others. Technological innovations aimed at improving manufacturing processes to increase product yield with higher quality is expected to have a positive impact on the titanium dioxide pigment market.



Emerging trend, which have a direct impact on the dynamics of the market, include development of Argex technology.

The Chemours Company, Huntsman Corporation, The National Titanium Dioxide Company, Ltd. (Cristal), KRONOS Worldwide, Inc., and Tronox Limited are among the major suppliers of titanium dioxide.

Within the global titanium dioxide market, the paint and coatings segment is expected to remain the largest market. Increasing demand for architectural and industrial coatings in the developing countries of Asia Pacific, particularly China and India, has presented sound opportunities for titanium dioxide in the paint and coatings industry, which would spur growth for this segment over the forecast period. Asia Pacific is expected to remain the largest market due to growth of end use industries, such as paint and coatings, plastics, and paper.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. Global Titanium Dioxide Market: Market Dynamics

2.1: Introduction, Background, and Classifications

2.1.1: Applications of the Global Titanium Dioxide Market

2.1.2: Classification of Global Titanium Dioxide Market by Product Form

2.1.3: Advantages of Titanium Dioxide Usage

2.1.4: Difficulties of Titanium dioxides Usage

2.2: Supply Chain

2.3: Industry Drivers and Challenges

3. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis (2010-2021)

3.1: Macroeconomic Trends and Forecast

3.2: Global Titanium Dioxide Market Trend and Forecast

3.3: Global Titanium Dioxide Market by Application

3.3.1: Paint and Coatings

3.3.1.1: Titanium Dioxide in the Global Paint and Coatings Industry by Application

3.3.2: Plastics

3.3.3: Paper

3.3.4: Others

3.4: Global Titanium Dioxide Market by Product Form

3.4.1: Rutile

3.4.2: Anatase



4. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis by Region

5. Competitors Analysis

5.1: Product Portfolio Analysis

5.2: Market Share Analysis

5.3: Operational Integration

5.4: Geographical Reach

5.5: Porter's Five Forces Analysis

6. Cost Structure Analysis

6.1: Cost of Goods Sold

6.2: SG&A

6.3: EBITDA Margin

7. Growth Opportunities and Strategic Analysis

7.1: Growth Opportunities Analysis

7.1.1: Growth Opportunities for the Global Titanium Dioxide Market by Application

7.1.2: Growth Opportunities for the Global Titanium Dioxide Market by Product Form

7.1.3: Growth Opportunities for the Global Titanium Dioxide Market by Region

7.2: Emerging Trend in the Global Titanium Dioxide Market

7.3: Strategic Analysis

7.3.1: New Product Development

7.3.2: Capacity Expansion of the Global Titanium Dioxide Market

7.3.3: Merger and Acquisitions in the Global Titanium Dioxide Market

7.3.4: Certification and Licensing

8. Company Profiles of Leading Players

8.1: The Chemours Company

8.2: Huntsman Corporation

8.3: The National Titanium Dioxide Company, Ltd. (Cristal)

8.4: Kronos Worldwide, Inc.

8.5: Tronox Limited

