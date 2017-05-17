Dawson James Securities Announces the Closing of Public Offering with ITUS Corporation for Gross Proceeds of $3,596,645 Million

BOCA RATON, FL / ACCESSWIRE / May 17, 2017 / Dawson James Securities, Inc. in conjunction with ITUS Corp. (NASDAQ: ITUS) announced the closing on May 16th of a registered direct offering of 3,425,376 million shares priced at $1.05 generating approximate gross proceeds of $3,596,645 million. ITUS intends to use the proceeds from the offering for working capital and general corporate purposes including the payment of corporate debt, and continued work on its Cchek™ technology.

Dawson James Securities Inc. acted as the Exclusive Placement Agent for the Offering and utilized its Diversified Investor Offering™ structure utilizing primarily its network of retail and high net worth clients with limited and select institutional participation.

The shares described above were offered by ITUS Corp. pursuant to a registration statement previously filed with and subsequently declared effective by the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") on Sept. 18, 2015. A final prospectus supplement relating to the offering was filed with the SEC on May 15, 2017 and is available, along with the accompanying base prospectus, on the SEC's website at http://www.sec.gov, or by contacting Dawson James: 1 N. Federal Hwy; Suite 500, Boca Raton, FL 33432 ATTN: Prospectus Department.

About ITUS Corp.

ITUS is developing a platform called Cchek™, a series of non-invasive, blood tests for the early detection of solid tumor based cancers, which is based on the body's immunological response to the presence of a malignancy. Additional information is available at www.ITUScorp.com.

About Dawson James Securities, Inc.

Dawson James Securities specializes in capital raising for small and microcap public and private growth companies primarily in the Life Science/Health Care, Technology and Consumer sectors and is a full service investment banking firm with research, institutional and retail sales, and execution trading and corporate services. Headquartered in Boca Raton, FL, Dawson James is privately held with offices in New York, Maryland, New Jersey and North Carolina. www.dawsonjames.com

