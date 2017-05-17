

MARTINSRIED (dpa-AFX) - MorphoSys AG (MPSYY.PK) said that its shareholders approved all resolutions proposed by the company's Management at the Company's Annual General Meeting which took place on Wednesday, 17 May 2017, including the discharge of the members of the Management and Supervisory Boards with respect to the 2016 financial year.



The shareholders approved the appointment of PricewaterhouseCoopers AG as auditor for the 2017 financial year; Resolution on the creation of a new Authorized Capital 2017-I with the option to exclude statutory subscription rights; amendment to the Articles of Association; Resolution on the cancelation of Authorized Capital 2015-I and the creation of new Authorized Capital 2017-II with the option to exclude statutory subscription rights; amendment to the Articles of Association; resolution on the election of Supervisory Board members.



