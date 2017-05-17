

At an Annual General Meeting of Kings Arms Yard VCT PLC, duly convened and held at the City of London Club, 19 Old Broad Street, London on 17 May 2017 the following resolutions were passed:



Ordinary resolutions numbers 1 to 6 were passed.



The following items of Special Business were passed of which resolution 7 to 8 were passed as ordinary resolution and 9 to 11 were passed as special resolutions.



Special Business



7. Increase in Directors' aggregate remuneration That under Article 91 of the Articles of the Company, the aggregate amount of the ordinary remuneration of the Directors be increased to an amount not exceeding £100,000 per year in aggregate.



8. Authority to allot shares The Directors be generally and unconditionally authorised in accordance with section 551 of the Companies Act 2006 (the 'Act') to allot Ordinary shares of nominal value 1 penny per share in the Company up to a maximum aggregate nominal amount of £604,704 (representing approximately 20 per cent. of the issued share capital as at the date of this notice) provided that this authority shall expire 18 months from the date that this resolution is passed, or, if earlier, the conclusion of the next Annual General Meeting of the Company, but so that the Company may, before the expiry, make an offer or agreement which would or might require shares to be allotted or rights to subscribe for or convert securities into shares to be granted after such expiry and the Directors may allot shares or grant rights to subscribe for or convert securities into shares pursuant to such an offer or agreement as if the authority had not expired.



9. Authority for the disapplication of pre-emption rights That the Directors be empowered, pursuant to section 570 of the Act, to allot equity securities (within the meaning of section 560 of the Act) for cash pursuant to the authority conferred by resolution number 8 as if section 561(1) of the Act did not apply to any such allotment, provided that this power shall be limited to the allotment of equity securities: a. in connection with an offer of such securities by way of rights issue; b. in connection to any Dividend Reinvestment Scheme introduced or operated by the Company; c. in connection with any Top up Offers; and d. otherwise than pursuant to paragraphs (a) to (c) above, up to an aggregate nominal amount of £604,704 (representing approximately 20 per cent. of the issued share capital as at the date of this notice).



This authority shall expire 18 months from the date that this resolution is passed or, if earlier, the conclusion of the next Annual General Meeting, save that the Company may, before such expiry, make an offer or agreement which would or might require equity securities to be allotted after such expiry and the Directors may allot equity securities in pursuance of any such offer or agreement as if the power had not expired.



This power applies in relation to a sale of treasury shares which is an allotment of equity securities by virtue of section 560(2)(b) of the Act as if in the first paragraph of the resolution the words 'pursuant to the authority conferred by resolution number 8' were omitted.



In this resolution, 'rights issue' means an offer of equity securities open for acceptance for a period fixed by the Directors to holders on the register on a fixed record date in proportion as nearly as may be to their respective holdings, but subject to such exclusions or other arrangements as the Directors may deem necessary or expedient to deal with any treasury shares, fractional entitlements or legal or practical issues under the laws of, or the requirements of any recognised regulatory body or any stock exchange in, any territory, or any other matter.



10. Authority to purchase own shares That, subject to and in accordance with the Company's Articles of Association, the Company be generally and unconditionally authorised, pursuant to and in accordance with section 701 of the Act, to make market purchases (within the meaning of Section 693(4) of the Act) of Ordinary shares of 1 penny each in the capital of the Company ('Ordinary shares'), on such terms as the Directors think fit, and where such shares are held as treasury shares, the Company may use them for the purposes set out in section 727 of the Act, provided that: a. the maximum aggregate number of shares hereby authorised to be purchased is 14.99 per cent. of the issued Ordinary share capital of the Company as at the date of the passing of this resolution; b. the minimum price, exclusive of any expenses, which may be paid for an ordinary share is 1 penny; c. the maximum price, exclusive of any expenses, which may be paid for a share shall be an amount equal to the higher of (a) 105% of the average of the middle market quotations for the share, as derived from the London Stock Exchange Daily Official List, for the five business days immediately preceding the date on which the share is purchased; and (b) the amount stipulated by Article 5(1) of the Buy-back and Stabilisation Regulation 2003; d. the authority hereby conferred shall, unless previously revoked, varied or renewed, expire 18 months from the date that this resolution is passed or, if earlier, at the conclusion of the next Annual General Meeting; and e. the Company may enter into a contract or contracts to purchase shares under this authority before the expiry of the authority which will or may be executed wholly or partly after the expiry of the authority, and may make a purchase of shares in pursuance of any such contract or contracts as if the authority conferred hereby had not expired.



Under the Companies (Acquisition of Own Shares) (Treasury Shares) Regulations 2003 (the 'Regulations'), Ordinary shares purchased by the Company out of distributable profits can be held as treasury shares, which may then be cancelled or sold for cash. The authority sought by this special resolution is intended to apply equally to shares to be held by the Company as treasury shares in accordance with the Regulations.



11. Authority to sell treasury shares That the Directors be empowered to sell treasury shares at the higher of the prevailing current share price and the price bought in at.



