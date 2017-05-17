

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - YRC Worldwide Inc. (YRCW) said Wednesday that it appointed Stephanie Fisher as Chief Financial Officer, effective immediately.



Before being named CFO of YRC Worldwide, Fisher served as Acting CFO and Vice President and Controller of YRCW since January 2017, and immediately before that as Vice President and Controller of YRCW since May 2012. She joined the company in 2004 and has more than 15 years of experience in accounting, financial analysis and corporate compliance. As Controller, Fisher oversaw a wide array of financial reporting functions and played a lead role in YRCW's operational forecasting, external audit processes, investor relations, compensation and benefits.



Prior to serving as Controller, Fisher served YRCW in a variety of roles of increasing importance, including serving as Director of Financial Reporting. She began her career at the accounting firm Ernst & Young in the assurance and advisory practice, where she served clients in the retail and consumer products industries.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX