UK Commercial Property Trust Ltd - Notice of AGM

London, May 17
UK Commercial Property Trust Limited
(an authorised closed-ended investment company incorporated in Guernsey with registration number 45387)
(the "Company")
17 May 2017
NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING
Notice is hereby given that the Tenth Annual General Meeting of the Company will be held at the offices of Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited, Trafalgar Court, Les Banques, St Peter Port, Guernsey GY1 3QL on 21 June 2017 at 10.00 a.m.
The Company announces that the Annual Report and Audited Financial Statements of the Company for the year ended 31st December 2016 (the "Accounts") have been posted to shareholders with the Notice of AGM also mailed on 17 May 2017.
In accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.3, a copy of the Notice, and the Annual Report and Accounts has been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at: www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/NSM
Enquiries:
Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited
The Company Secretary
Trafalgar Court
Les Banques
St Peter Port
Guernsey
GY1 3QL
Tel: 01481 745001
Fax: 01481 745085
