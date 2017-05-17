sprite-preloader
Mittwoch, 17.05.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 571 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

WKN: 2149 ISIN: GB00B19Z2J52 Ticker-Symbol:  
Aktie:
Branche
Immobilien
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
17.05.2017 | 15:43
(2 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

UK Commercial Property Trust Ltd - Notice of AGM

PR Newswire
London, May 17

UK Commercial Property Trust Limited
(an authorised closed-ended investment company incorporated in Guernsey with registration number 45387)
(the "Company")

17 May 2017

NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

Notice is hereby given that the Tenth Annual General Meeting of the Company will be held at the offices of Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited, Trafalgar Court, Les Banques, St Peter Port, Guernsey GY1 3QL on 21 June 2017 at 10.00 a.m.

The Company announces that the Annual Report and Audited Financial Statements of the Company for the year ended 31st December 2016 (the "Accounts") have been posted to shareholders with the Notice of AGM also mailed on 17 May 2017.

In accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.3, a copy of the Notice, and the Annual Report and Accounts has been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at: www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/NSM


Enquiries:
Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited
The Company Secretary
Trafalgar Court
Les Banques
St Peter Port
Guernsey
GY1 3QL

Tel: 01481 745001
Fax: 01481 745085

END


© 2017 PR Newswire