The Systemic Lupus Erythematosus (SLE) Market Forecast 2017-2027

Revenue Prospects by Product, Molecule Type (Small Molecules, mAbs, Recombinant Proteins), Pharmacological Class (B-Cell Targeting, Interferon Receptor Antagonists, CD Antagonists, Other) and Geography

Systemic Lupus Erythematosus - our new study reveals trends, R&D progress, and predicted revenues

Discover sales predictions for the world market and submarkets

Along with revenue prediction for the overall world market, there are forecasts for 7 Products, 3 Molecule Types and 4 Pharmacological Classes

Systemic Lupus Erythematosus Market Forecasts to 2027, By Product

• Atacicept

• Benlysta

• Anifrolumab

• Lulizumab

• Bisibimod

• CellCept

• Prograf

Systemic Lupus Erythematosus Market Forecasts to 2027, By Molecule Type

• Small Molecules

• Monoclonal Antibodies

• Recombinant Proteins

Systemic Lupus Erythematosus Market Forecasts to 2027, By Pharmacological Class

• B-Cell Targeting Therapies

• Interferon Receptor Antagonists

• CD Antagonist Therapies

• Other Therapies for SLE

In addition to the revenue predictions for the overall world market and segments, you will also find revenue forecasts for 2 regional and 9 leading national markets:

• Regional Markets:

• LATAM (including Brazil)

• Asia Pacific

• National Markets:

• The US

• Canada

• Germany

• France

• The UK

• Italy

• Spain

• Japan

• China

The report also includes profiles and forecasts for some of the leading companies in the Systemic Lupus Erythematosus market, with a focus on the SLE segment of these companies' operations.

There will be growth in both established and in developing countries. Our analyses show that the developing markets, China in particular, will continue to achieve high revenue growth to 2027. Developments worldwide in medical device regulation, especially in the US and Japan will influence the market.

List of Companies

3SBio

AbbVie

Ablynx

Actelion

Active Biotech

Alkermes

Allergan

AMEGA Biotech

Amgen

AstraZeneca

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals

Beijing SL Pharmaceutical

Biogen

BioSense Global

Biotest

Boehringer Ingelheim

Bristol-Myers Squibb

Celgene

Chong Kun Dang

CipherPharmaceuticals

CSL

Eli Lilly

GSK

Helion Biotech

Idera Pharmaceuticals

ILTOO Pharma

Immungenetics

Immunomedics

ImmuPharma

Incyte

Innovent Biologics

Intrexon

Invion

Ionis Pharmaceuticals

Japan Tobacco

Johnson & Johnson

Kadmon

Ligand Pharmaceuticals

MacroGenics

Medsenic

Merck

Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma

Nano Terra

Nektar Therapeutics

Neovacs

Omeros

Ono Pharmaceutical

PDL BioPharma

Pfizer

Resolve Therapeutics

Roche

Sanofi

Seattle Genetics

Shenzhen Beike Biotechnology

Shire

Takeda

Teva

TheraMAB

UCB

Weizmann Institute of Science

Xencor

XTL Biopharmaceuticals

