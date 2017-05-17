Henderson, Nevada--(Newsfile Corp. - May 17, 2017) - On the Move Systems (OTC Pink: OMVS) is pleased to announce that Robotic Assistance Devices (RAD - www.roboticassistancedevices.com) has named Matt Klock as Vice President of Sales for its U.S.-based operations. Mr. Klock is responsible for the development and execution of RAD's business development strategies and will provide skilled sales leadership for RAD's solutions and growing sales team. Mr. Klock brings a wealth of experience to his role with RAD, spanning client relationship development with a concentrated focus on customer satisfaction. Mr. Klock joins RAD from Securitas Security Services USA, where he worked out of San Diego, overseeing operations and customer service initiatives for multiple locations. Securitas has over 330,000 employees worldwide. Mr. Klock has also worked for Kratos/HBE and served as District Manager for AlliedBarton Security, as well as Project Manager, working directly with The Walt Disney Studios in Burbank, California. He is currently the Chapter Chairman for ASIS San Diego and is an Infraguard Infrastructure Liaison Officer. "We are very excited that RAD has brought on Mr. Klock as VP sales," said Garett Parsons President and CEO of OMVS, "RAD already has a tremendous pipeline of prospective new clients and Matt is perfectly positioned to significantly increase RAD's customer base."

RAD is expected to commence proof of concepts in July and to sign on new clients. This is in addition to the existing 10 robot commitments that were signed up last month for total contract values of $1 million. OMVS has commenced its due diligence process on RAD as part of the binding LOI that was entered into last week for the purchase of 100% of RAD by OMVS. It is anticipated that the acquisition will close before August 10, 2017.

RAD currently has a sales pipeline of over 50 Fortune 500 companies and over 25 qualified dealers and distributors that have a combined customer base of more than 35,000 end user corporations.

For further information please refer to www.sec.gov

CAUTIONARY DISCLOSURE ABOUT FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended and such forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements in this news release other than statements of historical fact are "forward-looking statements" that are based on current expectations and assumptions. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the statements, including, but not limited to, the following: the ability of On the Move Systems to provide for its obligations, to provide working capital needs from operating revenues, to obtain additional financing needed for any future acquisitions, to meet competitive challenges and technological changes, and other risks. On the Move Systems undertakes no duty to update any forward-looking statement(s) and/or to confirm the statement(s) to actual results or changes in On the Move Systems expectations.

Investor Relations:

Everest Corporate Advisors Inc.

Jack Thompson

www.everestcorp.net

702-902-2361