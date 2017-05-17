sprite-preloader
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen
17.05.2017 | 15:52
(3 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

Chelverton Small Companies Dividend Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire
London, May 17

Chelverton Small Companies Dividend Trust PLC
The Company announces:
Total Assets (including unaudited revenue reserves at 12/05/2017) of £55.18m
Net Assets (including unaudited revenue reserves at 12/05/2017) of £42.88m
The Net Asset Value (NAV) at 12/05/2017 was:
Number of shares in issue:
Per Ordinary share (bid price) - including unaudited current period revenue*255.26p16,800,000
Per Ordinary share (bid price) - excluding current period revenue*248.18p
Ordinary share price255.50p
Premium / (Discount) to NAV0.09%
Ordinary shares have an undated life
ZDP share131.55p9,349,000
ZDP share price136.00p
Premium to NAV3.39%
ZDP shares are held in a subsidiary and have a redemption date of 08/01/2018
*Current period revenue covers the period 01/05/2016 to 12/05/2017

Name of company% of portfolio
1StatPro Group Plc Ordinary 1p2.27
2Amino Technologies Plc GBp 12.23
3Curtis Banks Group Plc GBp0.52.21
4Games Workshop Group Plc Ordinary 5p2.21
5Belvoir Lettings Plc Ordinary2.18
5McColl's Retail Group Plc Ordinary 0.1p2.18
7Acal Plc Ordinary 5p2.13
8Jarvis Securities Plc Ordinary 1p2.09
9Connect Group Plc Ordinary 5p2.01
10Alumasc Group (The) Plc Ordinary 12.5p2.01
11Moss Bros Group Plc Ordinary 5p1.97
12Braemar Shipping Services Plc GBp 101.94
13Gattaca Plc Common GBp11.92
14Brown (N) Group Ordinary 11.052p1.92
15Marston's Plc Ordinary 7.375p1.86
16Personal Group Holdings Plc Ordinary 5p1.80
17Polar Capital Holdings Plc GBp 2.51.79
18Galliford Try Plc Ordinary 50p1.77
19Mucklow (A&J) Group Plc REIT 25p1.76
20Conviviality Plc Ord 0.02p1.72

Please Noted on 13 January 2017, the Directors of Chelverton Small Companies Dividend Trust PLC and Chelverton Small Companies ZDP PLC (together the "Group") announced they had been considering the options for a refinancing of the Zero Dividend Preference shares, which are due for repayment on 8 January 2018. . Subject to stock market conditions, the Company will also be considering the potential to issue further Ordinary shares at the time of the issuance of any new Zero Dividend Preference Shares.


© 2017 PR Newswire