Chelverton Small Companies Dividend Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

Chelverton Small Companies Dividend Trust PLC The Company announces: Total Assets (including unaudited revenue reserves at 12/05/2017) of £55.18m Net Assets (including unaudited revenue reserves at 12/05/2017) of £42.88m The Net Asset Value (NAV) at 12/05/2017 was: Number of shares in issue: Per Ordinary share (bid price) - including unaudited current period revenue* 255.26p 16,800,000 Per Ordinary share (bid price) - excluding current period revenue* 248.18p Ordinary share price 255.50p Premium / (Discount) to NAV 0.09% Ordinary shares have an undated life ZDP share 131.55p 9,349,000 ZDP share price 136.00p Premium to NAV 3.39% ZDP shares are held in a subsidiary and have a redemption date of 08/01/2018 *Current period revenue covers the period 01/05/2016 to 12/05/2017

Name of company % of portfolio 1 StatPro Group Plc Ordinary 1p 2.27 2 Amino Technologies Plc GBp 1 2.23 3 Curtis Banks Group Plc GBp0.5 2.21 4 Games Workshop Group Plc Ordinary 5p 2.21 5 Belvoir Lettings Plc Ordinary 2.18 5 McColl's Retail Group Plc Ordinary 0.1p 2.18 7 Acal Plc Ordinary 5p 2.13 8 Jarvis Securities Plc Ordinary 1p 2.09 9 Connect Group Plc Ordinary 5p 2.01 10 Alumasc Group (The) Plc Ordinary 12.5p 2.01 11 Moss Bros Group Plc Ordinary 5p 1.97 12 Braemar Shipping Services Plc GBp 10 1.94 13 Gattaca Plc Common GBp1 1.92 14 Brown (N) Group Ordinary 11.052p 1.92 15 Marston's Plc Ordinary 7.375p 1.86 16 Personal Group Holdings Plc Ordinary 5p 1.80 17 Polar Capital Holdings Plc GBp 2.5 1.79 18 Galliford Try Plc Ordinary 50p 1.77 19 Mucklow (A&J) Group Plc REIT 25p 1.76 20 Conviviality Plc Ord 0.02p 1.72

Please Noted on 13 January 2017, the Directors of Chelverton Small Companies Dividend Trust PLC and Chelverton Small Companies ZDP PLC (together the "Group") announced they had been considering the options for a refinancing of the Zero Dividend Preference shares, which are due for repayment on 8 January 2018. . Subject to stock market conditions, the Company will also be considering the potential to issue further Ordinary shares at the time of the issuance of any new Zero Dividend Preference Shares.