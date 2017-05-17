Re-approval granted for Spies Hecker and Standox refinish paint systems

BMW Group has renewed its approval of Spies Hecker and Standox two of the premium refinish brands of Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE: AXTA), a leading global manufacturer of liquid and powder coatings for the repair of BMW passenger cars. The endorsement applies to the BMW Group service network in 40 countries around the world, from Albania to the United Arab Emirates, and follows a series of rigorous tests of both brands' paint materials to make certain they meet BMW Group's high standards.

The agreement recommends BMW Group's dealerships and service garages use Spies Hecker and Standox refinish technologies to ensure repairs to the paintwork on BMW cars perform to the specified quality levels. To help body shops attain optimal results with the two refinish paint systems, the agreement also includes wide-ranging support and focused training from both Spies Hecker and Standox.

"We offer BMW Group service centers across the globe comprehensive expert advice and practical application guidance," explains Jürgen Knorr, Key Accounts Director for Axalta's Refinish Systems in Europe, Middle East and Africa. "Our focus is always on benefiting our customers through innovation, cutting-edge technologies, and tailored service."

Spies Hecker and Standox refinish paint technologies have been approved for use by BMW Group service centers for more than 20 years. The endorsement applies to the following countries: Albania, Argentina, Australia, Belarus, Bosnia Herzegovina, Brazil, Bulgaria, Croatia, Cyprus, Denmark, Egypt, Estonia, Finland, Greece, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Israel, Jordan, Kazakhstan, Latvia, Lithuania, Macedonia, Malaysia, Mexico, Norway, Oman, The Philippines, Saudi Arabia, Serbia, Slovakia, Slovenia, Sweden, Switzerland, Taiwan, Thailand, Turkey, Ukraine, United Arab Emirates and Yemen.

